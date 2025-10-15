What To Know About Changes Coming To Amtrak's San Joaquins Train Service In California

In a board meeting on March 19, 2025, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) decided to rename Amtrak's San Joaquins line to "Gold Runner." The new name would "reflect California's rich history and future-forward mindset," said Doug Verboon, Board Chair and Director representing the County of Kings, in the SJJPA's April 17 press release highlighting the change. The process of changing signage, marketing materials, and organizing public outreach is expected to last around three years, with online changes expected to be complete by November 2025. As of writing, tickets and signs in different sections may show "San Joaquins" or "Gold Runner" as they roll out the new name, but don't worry, it's all part of the same line!

Since 2020, when the San Joaquins route had to drastically cut down its offers, the SJJPA has slowly implemented changes to get back to pre-pandemic levels. While the San Joaquins route is well-connected, there's still demand for more rides, especially to Sacramento. So, the SJJPA plans to introduce two more daily trains between Stockton and Sacramento, doubling the current frequency. These trains will end at Stockton, from where passengers can connect to other trains to Bakersfield, although the route might be expanded with the new proposed High-speed rail to Merced.

Perhaps the most disappointing change to the San Joaquins route was the decision to remove the dining car (called the Café Car) and replace it with snack boxes in the wake of COVID-19. Following public requests, the SJJPA introduced complimentary snacks instead, allowing passengers to choose their preferred snacks and drinks. This decision has been more favorably received, but passengers still hope for a return of the Café Car, which is still available on other Amtrak routes like the Pacific Surfliner or the dreamy and luxurious Coast Starlight route.