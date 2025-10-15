What To Know About Changes Coming To Amtrak's San Joaquins Train Service In California
In a board meeting on March 19, 2025, the San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) decided to rename Amtrak's San Joaquins line to "Gold Runner." The new name would "reflect California's rich history and future-forward mindset," said Doug Verboon, Board Chair and Director representing the County of Kings, in the SJJPA's April 17 press release highlighting the change. The process of changing signage, marketing materials, and organizing public outreach is expected to last around three years, with online changes expected to be complete by November 2025. As of writing, tickets and signs in different sections may show "San Joaquins" or "Gold Runner" as they roll out the new name, but don't worry, it's all part of the same line!
Since 2020, when the San Joaquins route had to drastically cut down its offers, the SJJPA has slowly implemented changes to get back to pre-pandemic levels. While the San Joaquins route is well-connected, there's still demand for more rides, especially to Sacramento. So, the SJJPA plans to introduce two more daily trains between Stockton and Sacramento, doubling the current frequency. These trains will end at Stockton, from where passengers can connect to other trains to Bakersfield, although the route might be expanded with the new proposed High-speed rail to Merced.
Perhaps the most disappointing change to the San Joaquins route was the decision to remove the dining car (called the Café Car) and replace it with snack boxes in the wake of COVID-19. Following public requests, the SJJPA introduced complimentary snacks instead, allowing passengers to choose their preferred snacks and drinks. This decision has been more favorably received, but passengers still hope for a return of the Café Car, which is still available on other Amtrak routes like the Pacific Surfliner or the dreamy and luxurious Coast Starlight route.
Booking a trip on Amtrak's San Joaquins train service
The popular Amtrak route runs multiple times daily from Oakland to Bakersfield, and also has a few daily trains connecting San Francisco, the Caviar Capital of America, to Bakersfield. But the train ride alone isn't what makes the San Joaquins route so popular. While most Americans consider trains the best way to travel, it's Amtrak's series of buses connecting the train stations to popular destinations like Las Vegas, San Diego, or Los Angeles that make this route so popular. In fact, one of the most convenient routes is the bus route connecting Merced to Yosemite National Park, the site of iconic trails and attractions like Half Dome. This route conveniently avoids the hassle of juggling traffic and parking at the famous national park.
To make traveling more convenient, Amtrak allows you to book entire trips on one ticket, including connecting buses. For example, if you wanted to travel from Oakland to Yosemite, all you need to do is put in the details on Amtrak's website, and it will automatically add all connections to your ticket. In this case, you would most likely take the newly-named Gold Runner train from Oakland to Merced or Fresno, then take the Amtrak Thruway bus route 15A from Merced to Yosemite or 15B from Fresno to Yosemite.
The train also offers comfortable and spacious seats, with amenities like free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and charging outlets at every seat. The train also has a seat configuration that's designed for convenience, with only window and aisle seats. Some sections include two seats facing another two with a table in between, perfect for families traveling together.