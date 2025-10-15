California's Oldest Zoo Is A Fun Wildlife Haven With A Scenic Skywalk Through A Towering Redwood Forest

Northern California is known for its impressive redwood forests, which tower over the coastal and inland areas of Humboldt County, including Big Sur. Over the years, these forests have transported many notable figures to seemingly ethereal worlds on home soil, even inspiring former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, author John Steinbeck, and naturalist John Muir, among many others. Northern California is the best place in the world to witness these sequoia. You can take a road trip right through three living redwood giants in California or visit a redwood forest paradise hidden in scenic Sonoma County. But if you want to see these beauties up close without constantly craning your neck skywards, you'll want to visit Sequoia Park Zoo in the quaint town of Eureka.

Dating back to 1907, California's oldest zoo offers a unique experience within its redwood forest: the Redwood Sky Walk, a quarter-mile series of bridges and viewing platforms that positions you 100 feet above the ground. Coastal redwoods are the tallest trees in the world, growing higher than 320 feet, so you still won't even get close to the treetops. However, being up among their initial branches and passing near the tops of the shorter second-growth trees gives you a new perspective of these awe-inspiring and humbling feats of nature.

Most of the skywalk is made of sturdy timber that offers wheelchair accessibility. "My stroll was aided by a walker. It was strenuous at times, but well worth the effort," one visitor said on Tripadvisor. However, there's one optional section at the end of the walk where the bridge becomes less accessible. This less sturdy suspension bridge is made mostly from cables. It offers a better appreciation of the height and vastness of the forest, but anyone wary of heights should think twice before crossing it.