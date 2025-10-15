California's Oldest Zoo Is A Fun Wildlife Haven With A Scenic Skywalk Through A Towering Redwood Forest
Northern California is known for its impressive redwood forests, which tower over the coastal and inland areas of Humboldt County, including Big Sur. Over the years, these forests have transported many notable figures to seemingly ethereal worlds on home soil, even inspiring former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt, author John Steinbeck, and naturalist John Muir, among many others. Northern California is the best place in the world to witness these sequoia. You can take a road trip right through three living redwood giants in California or visit a redwood forest paradise hidden in scenic Sonoma County. But if you want to see these beauties up close without constantly craning your neck skywards, you'll want to visit Sequoia Park Zoo in the quaint town of Eureka.
Dating back to 1907, California's oldest zoo offers a unique experience within its redwood forest: the Redwood Sky Walk, a quarter-mile series of bridges and viewing platforms that positions you 100 feet above the ground. Coastal redwoods are the tallest trees in the world, growing higher than 320 feet, so you still won't even get close to the treetops. However, being up among their initial branches and passing near the tops of the shorter second-growth trees gives you a new perspective of these awe-inspiring and humbling feats of nature.
Most of the skywalk is made of sturdy timber that offers wheelchair accessibility. "My stroll was aided by a walker. It was strenuous at times, but well worth the effort," one visitor said on Tripadvisor. However, there's one optional section at the end of the walk where the bridge becomes less accessible. This less sturdy suspension bridge is made mostly from cables. It offers a better appreciation of the height and vastness of the forest, but anyone wary of heights should think twice before crossing it.
Wildlife encounters at Sequoia Park Zoo, California
Your ticket to the Redwood Sky Walk also includes admission to Sequoia Park Zoo. At the time of writing, a general ticket costs $24.95 with a small discount for seniors and military personnel. If you have time after the skywalk, it's worthwhile saying hello to the various animals housed at the zoo. You can see black bears, coyotes, river otters, and even a red panda in well-maintained habitats. As a bonus, the zoo is committed to environmental conservation and protection, and many of the animals housed here require human intervention to survive and prosper.
Bird enthusiasts are in for a treat, with a variety of species at the zoo's free-flight aviary that allows these creatures to spread their wings. You can see African gray parrots, golden pheasants, whistling ducks, and many more. Other aviaries at the zoo house birds of prey, including spotted owls, bald eagles, and ravens. Kids will also enjoy the hands-on barnyard, where you can pet miniature horses, guinea pigs, goats, and other farm animals.
Sequoia Park Zoo is located in Eureka, less than a 10-minute drive from Old Town. Opening hours change during summer and winter, but it's typically open between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. most days. You can bring your own food or dine at the on-site Evergreen Eatery, which serves the usual options like burgers, salads, kids' meals, and pizzas. If you have time, it's worth exploring Eureka as well. The seaport has a distinctly Victorian feel thanks to its 19th-century homes. It's about a five-hour drive from San Francisco or Sacramento and positions you 40 miles from the Redwood National and State Parks. While there, extend your sequoia adventure by stopping by Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, an unsung gem with lush forests and sandy beaches.