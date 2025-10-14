What New York City Tourists Need To Know To Score Free Parking
Parking in New York City should be an Olympic sport. It's one of the five worst cities in America for finding parking, let alone free parking. If you manage to find a spot in city traffic without someone beating you to it, you still have to make sure it's legal, that it's the right day and time to park there, and that you're nowhere near a fire hydrant. Once you have a spot, you're gonna pay too much to stay there. If you're planning to drive into the city, here's what you need to know to score free parking.
Generally speaking, if you're trying to park in Manhattan below 125th Street, street parking will be hard to come by. You will find a spot eventually, but it may take you a while — especially near your destination — making parking garages all the more tempting. New York City is also home to the dreaded alternate-side parking, which makes things doubly difficult. Every street in the city has a sign that tells you what day the streets are cleaned. During the time listed on the sign — typically a two-hour window twice a week – you cannot park on that side of the street without risking a ticket or tow.
If you're on the right side of the road, in busier neighborhoods like Midtown, much of the street parking will be metered. In quieter sections of the city, many spots are free if you can find them. Just make sure you don't make any common mistakes in these seemingly great finds. Many tourists — and even city residents — have parked thinking they were in the clear, only to return to a bright orange ticket on their windshield.
Common parking violations in NYC to avoid
The easiest day to park for free in New York City is Sunday, when all metered spaces across the city are free of charge. Sunday mornings are a great time to get into the city early and snag a spot for the day. Major holidays typically don't follow what's listed on street signs, so standing and alternate-side parking rules are suspended. Once you're here, just don't touch your car until you're ready to go home — check out this visitor's guide to the city's chaotic subway system instead.
To make sure your free spot is legal, check for any signs that limit how long you can park or prohibit parking altogether. A gap next to the sidewalk or between two parked cars is not always a legal parking space. If you're in the clear on this first step, always make sure that you are parked at least 15 feet away from a fire hydrant. Park further than you think is necessary, since tickets are issued at the city's discretion and are difficult to contest — even with photographic evidence. These are two easy ways to make your "free" parking much more expensive.
Lastly, be on the lookout for congestion pricing zones. If you'll be driving south of 60th Street in Manhattan during peak hours — 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends — you'll be charged a toll. The amount varies, but it will be $9 for most passenger vehicles. In general, for more free parking that's easier to find, head to Brooklyn, where you'll still find some of the most incredible neighborhoods for first-time visitors.