What New York City Tourists Need To Know To Score Free Parking

Parking in New York City should be an Olympic sport. It's one of the five worst cities in America for finding parking, let alone free parking. If you manage to find a spot in city traffic without someone beating you to it, you still have to make sure it's legal, that it's the right day and time to park there, and that you're nowhere near a fire hydrant. Once you have a spot, you're gonna pay too much to stay there. If you're planning to drive into the city, here's what you need to know to score free parking.

Generally speaking, if you're trying to park in Manhattan below 125th Street, street parking will be hard to come by. You will find a spot eventually, but it may take you a while — especially near your destination — making parking garages all the more tempting. New York City is also home to the dreaded alternate-side parking, which makes things doubly difficult. Every street in the city has a sign that tells you what day the streets are cleaned. During the time listed on the sign — typically a two-hour window twice a week – you cannot park on that side of the street without risking a ticket or tow.

If you're on the right side of the road, in busier neighborhoods like Midtown, much of the street parking will be metered. In quieter sections of the city, many spots are free if you can find them. Just make sure you don't make any common mistakes in these seemingly great finds. Many tourists — and even city residents — have parked thinking they were in the clear, only to return to a bright orange ticket on their windshield.