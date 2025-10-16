On The Pacific Northwest Coast Is Washington's Community With A Walkable Downtown And Quiet Beaches

If remote, relaxed, quiet beach towns are your thing, then the great state of Washington should certainly be on your travel radar. Where this land of soaring mountains and endless Douglass fir forests meets the Pacific Ocean, you'll find long sands speckled with driftwood, salmon fishing settlements, and quaint towns aplenty, from the European-styled 'Little Norway' of Poulsbo to the 'Little New England' of Seabrook. And then there's Seaview, WA...

Oh, lovely little Seaview. Population: 686. Size: A mere 3.3 square miles. Location? That's the doozy; the ace up the sleeve. This town huddles neatly at the base of the Long Beach Peninsula, offering access to a whopping 28 miles of uninterrupted Washington beachfront on the way to the dune forests of the Leadbetter Point State Park. That's to the north. The south is just as alluring, what with the majestic cliffs and historic lighthouses of the Cape Disappointment State Park marking the final tip of the Evergreen State before the Oregon border.

Still not enough? A charming, walk-friendly downtown area adds to the charms. It's riddled with classic coast diners and craft breweries, all knitted together by breezy boardwalks and cycle paths. It's hard not to love it! To get here, you're looking at a drive of a little over 2 hours from Portland, which hosts the nearest major international airport. The trip in from Washington's own Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is likely to be closer to 3 hours in all.