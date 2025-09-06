Washington's Wildly Charming Town Known As 'Little New England' Is A Tiny Walkable Resort-Like Gem On The Coast

If you're craving a taste of a "little New England" in the Pacific Northwest, there's no better place to visit than Seabrook, Washington. Even the name connotes the cookie-cutter cottages and tiny seaside communities typical of the East Coast. Clusters of immaculate white-trim beach houses and Craftsman-style homes line winding, tree-studded streets. Best of all, this West Coast echo of Martha's Vineyard occupies a bluff just steps from a long beach with soft, powdery sand as fine as any you'll find on Washington's coast.

While you'd be forgiven for assuming Seabrook has been around for centuries, it was founded in 2004. The entire town is purposefully designed to elicit coastal bliss and recreate the family-friendly settings you find in resort-style communities. On the surface, the concept gives off Stepford vibes, but don't let that deter you. Any notion of the contrived dissipates when you take into account the convenience of having everything you need at your fingertips: parks, a fitness center, hiking trails, and plenty more. This is especially true for families with kids and groups of friends who want to show up for a beach vacation with next to no planning.

Visitors traveling from afar will likely fly into Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA). From here, it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive to reach Seabrook. Or, you can contact the town's designated concierge (it really is like a resort), which provides a shuttle directly from the airport. The town is also a three-hour drive from Portland, Oregon, aka the "quietest city in America."