Washington's Wildly Charming Town Known As 'Little New England' Is A Tiny Walkable Resort-Like Gem On The Coast
If you're craving a taste of a "little New England" in the Pacific Northwest, there's no better place to visit than Seabrook, Washington. Even the name connotes the cookie-cutter cottages and tiny seaside communities typical of the East Coast. Clusters of immaculate white-trim beach houses and Craftsman-style homes line winding, tree-studded streets. Best of all, this West Coast echo of Martha's Vineyard occupies a bluff just steps from a long beach with soft, powdery sand as fine as any you'll find on Washington's coast.
While you'd be forgiven for assuming Seabrook has been around for centuries, it was founded in 2004. The entire town is purposefully designed to elicit coastal bliss and recreate the family-friendly settings you find in resort-style communities. On the surface, the concept gives off Stepford vibes, but don't let that deter you. Any notion of the contrived dissipates when you take into account the convenience of having everything you need at your fingertips: parks, a fitness center, hiking trails, and plenty more. This is especially true for families with kids and groups of friends who want to show up for a beach vacation with next to no planning.
Visitors traveling from afar will likely fly into Seattle–Tacoma International Airport (SEA). From here, it's a two-and-a-half-hour drive to reach Seabrook. Or, you can contact the town's designated concierge (it really is like a resort), which provides a shuttle directly from the airport. The town is also a three-hour drive from Portland, Oregon, aka the "quietest city in America."
Everything to explore in Seabrook
Seabrook is small enough that you can easily get around on foot or by bicycle. Stop for picnic essentials at Fresh Foods Market, grab your beach gear (many rentals come complete with gear sets), and walk to Seabrook Beach. You have to navigate a wooden staircase to reach the sand, but once there, you can stroll for miles. Sunset promises an incredible array of colors, while seashell-hunting and sandcastle building are always on the menu.
Besides the beach, the neighborhood also offers pickleball courts, swimming pools (indoor and outdoor), a spa with organic facials, cardio and weightlifting equipment at the attached fitness center, a bocce ball court, and tons of planned activities. These include summer sunset concerts, free morning yoga, and the Saturday Market. Seabrook also puts effort into creating seasonal events, such as a whole weekend of Halloween festivities and the town's Autumn Artwalk. For a meal out, don't miss New England classics like the clam chowder at Rising Tide Tavern. However, it's the smaller touches, like "Growler" — a huge wooden Bigfoot carving — that make Seabrook so memorable.
Seabrook has an ever-growing network of short trails, none of which are too challenging. Nine hiking trails and 11 mountain biking paths wind through the town's 30-plus parks and venture past the town outskirts. Intrepid hikers will find utterly primordial scenery within a short drive. Situated less than an hour from Seabrook, the overlooked Quinault Rain Forest is a lush area begging to be explored that is home to moss-blanketed floors and fewer crowds than you'll find at Hoh Rain Forest.
How to book a stay in Seabrook
With over 300 vacation rentals, ranging in size from two-person bungalows to mansions that sleep 24 people, Seabrook is literally designed for vacation. In fact, only 15% of its 600 homes have year-round residents. However, the town's booking system is a little unusual. Most rentals are available through Seabrook Hospitality, the town-sponsored management team and booking platform. Here, you can search by amenity and experience preference. Perhaps you're looking for a pet-friendly home, or a sea view is a must-have.
All guests who reserve through Seabrook Hospitality have access to Seabrook's resort facilities, like the pools and gym. If you book a rental outside the platform on Airbnb or another site, make sure it's still managed by Seabrook Hospitality, or you might not be able to use the facilities. And, let's be honest, they're one of the town's biggest draws.
The best time to visit is during the summer when the activities schedule is packed and the temperature hovers between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. However, even on a rainy Washington day, Seabrook doesn't lose its charm. During the winter, look into booking a rental with a whirlpool bath or covered fire pit for cozying up. If you're looking for a less manufactured beach getaway in the same area, look into Moclips or Iron Springs. However, don't expect bargain prices when staying along the stretch from Pacific Beach to Ocean Shores, a gorgeous coastal city with expansive beaches, kite-friendly breezes, and family fun.