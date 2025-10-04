The Best Destinations For A Guys' Trip Across The U.S., According To Travel Experts

A few days away with the boys is one of life's great pleasures. And, sure, the conversations might not veer too far from last week's game, weird hypotheticals, and a few too many beers, but the camaraderie, stories, and bonds formed can be the foundation for lifelong friendships. The best trips balance high-energy nights out with daytime adventure, fuse indulgence with a little discovery, and most importantly, put the group front and center.

Thankfully, the U.S has no shortage of fantastic cities and regions built for guys' friend groups of all types — from outdoorsy craft beer lovers to golf fans toting Bud Lights on the green. Naturally, the mind drifts to Las Vegas as the classic getaway. Yes, it's on this list for its casinos, nightlife, golf, and general good-time vibe, but there's so much out there that, in this day and age, we shouldn't need to pigeonhole ourselves with clichés.

Drawing on recent recommendations from travel journalists, bloggers, and other experts, we've built a roster of 11 amazing destinations across the U.S for a guys' trip. They're varied enough to match whatever personalities you have in tow, but all equally unforgettable in their own ways, for the core boys' night experience. Grab the guys and get planning.