The Best Destinations For A Guys' Trip Across The U.S., According To Travel Experts
A few days away with the boys is one of life's great pleasures. And, sure, the conversations might not veer too far from last week's game, weird hypotheticals, and a few too many beers, but the camaraderie, stories, and bonds formed can be the foundation for lifelong friendships. The best trips balance high-energy nights out with daytime adventure, fuse indulgence with a little discovery, and most importantly, put the group front and center.
Thankfully, the U.S has no shortage of fantastic cities and regions built for guys' friend groups of all types — from outdoorsy craft beer lovers to golf fans toting Bud Lights on the green. Naturally, the mind drifts to Las Vegas as the classic getaway. Yes, it's on this list for its casinos, nightlife, golf, and general good-time vibe, but there's so much out there that, in this day and age, we shouldn't need to pigeonhole ourselves with clichés.
Drawing on recent recommendations from travel journalists, bloggers, and other experts, we've built a roster of 11 amazing destinations across the U.S for a guys' trip. They're varied enough to match whatever personalities you have in tow, but all equally unforgettable in their own ways, for the core boys' night experience. Grab the guys and get planning.
Las Vegas, Nevada
Let's start with the obvious: the fabulous Las Vegas, aka Sin City, the gambling capital of the world. Whatever you want to call it, it's the definitive guys' trip destination. The strip delivers on all fronts, from casino-centric mega resorts to over-the-top pools, and exuberant buffet dinners to all-night clubbing. Throw in Allegiant Stadium — home to the Raiders and one of the best away-game days on the NFL calendar — as well as unbelievable golf opportunities from world-class courses to sprawling Top Golf centers, and you virtually have a playground for the guys.
But Vegas doesn't need to be a sequel to "The Hangover" movies. The modern city is working hard to shake off its seedier reputation and is becoming a more versatile destination every year. It's a jumping-off point for unbelievable outdoor pursuits, like those found in Red Rock Canyon. It also has a staggering array of shows and events that have never been bigger, with the UFC now part of the annual calendar, the Formula 1 Grand Pris, and artists like The Eagles with residencies in the city.
It can be pricey, but there are ways to keep the cost down. Fremont Street is one of the best free attractions in Las Vegas, offering the best of the city without the price tag that can accompany the headline names. Plus, hotels in casino resorts can be a lot cheaper as they're hoping residents will spend the extra pennies downstairs at the poker tables. It may not be a groundbreaking addition to the list, but it's earned its dues.
Nashville, Tennessee
Wander the streets of Nashville on a Friday night, and you're likely to see battalions of bachelorettes from across the country causing all sorts of chaos. And while it's true that the so-called country music capital is renowned as a destination for brides and their pals, it's actually a phenomenal city for the boys, too.
The nightlife is immense, and an evening spent hopping to some of the most iconic live music venues in the country is never a bad idea. You'll hear a lot of covers of popular songs practically anywhere there's live performances, but if you're a particularly musical bunch, you can find a few up-and-coming bars to spot some new talent. But Nashville can turn things down a little, too. Both Percy Warner Park and Edwin Warner Park, two forested nature parks filled with hikes and recreation are perfect for burning off the previous evening's excess. Locals love the Mossy Ridge Trail, in particular.
And then there's the food. Hot chicken, barbecue platters, and some of the best biscuits in the country are waiting to be paired up with an ever-growing number of craft breweries and distillery tours. A well-rounded trip can be completed with some hockey-centric chaos at the Bridgestone Arena (home of the Predators). Nashville is far more than a one-note party town — there's a bit of everything for any guy group.
Denver, Colorado
Denver is as close a city comes to an adventure playground as can be. The Colorado city's lofty perch at the foot of the Rocky Mountains gifts its residents and visitors with the best of the outdoors. Serving as the perfect urban outpost for a gang of guys set on getting out into nature, it's a year-round destination. A winter trip puts skiing and snowboarding within reach (though it will require possibly a few hours driving), while the warmer weather opens up the chance for rafting or hiking, and the shoulder seasons leave the open trails for adrenaline-pumping mountain biking.
But the joy of Denver is its ability to facilitate both adventure and nightlife. Adventurous day trips to the mountains are simple, while the city's bars, breweries, and restaurants provide the perfect venue to analyze the day's escapades. Denver is considered "America's Craft Beer Capital," and has over 70 breweries in the city and 150 in the greater metro area, making it a go-to for guys who want a beer crawl with variety. A bar crawl is as much a cultural tour through the city's neighborhoods as it is a hop-fueled endeavor.
Denver's sports scene is incredible, too. The Broncos, the Nuggets, the Rockies, and the Avalanche professional teams mean that someone is almost always in town for a game. An afternoon hike, paired with a Nuggets game, some late-night tacos, and a few locally-made brews, sounds like a guy's day made in heaven.
Austin, Texas
Austin might not be the hidden gem it was a decade ago, but its newfound popularity and spectacular growth mean the opportunities for a brilliant getaway with the boys have never been more varied. Renowned for its reputation as the "Live Music Capital of the World," the sheer abundance of iconic venues can be overwhelming. And, unlike Nashville, there's no pigeon-holing for one genre. One venue might see a rising indie band working the stage before a blues set-up wows everyone in the same place the next evening.
Of course, it's nearly impossible to visit Austin without mentioning barbecue. World-famous spots like Franklin Barbecue steal the show, but with long wait times. It's worth also checking out the dozens of other top-class spots, perfect for an early afternoon boys' brunch. Plenty of these restaurants now stock local beers too, just to get things flowing with Austin flavor. If you're looking for time spent in the great outdoors (between bar hopping), Barton Springs Pool is fed from the underground spring in Barton Creek and offers you plenty of outdoor recreation such as paddleboarding, swimming, or just lounging by the water.
It's worth timing your visit to coincide with one of Austin's brilliant festivals. While prices will be higher and the city more chaotic, events like SXSW and Austin City Limits can make for an epic trip. Even if that's not your style, the average weekend has the city buzzing with creative energy and an electric atmosphere. Whether you're looking for music, comedy, beer, food, or all of the above, it's got more than enough potential to be a trip to remember.
New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans falls into the classic guys' trip category, but its reputation as a party town actually downplays how much it has to offer. Don't get it twisted: Mardi Gras celebrations can last for weeks (though the official parade is just one day) and are arguably the greatest parties on the planet. Any guys' trip there for it is bound to be the time of their life, but NOLA offers far more to those in search of a well-rounded visit.
The French Quarter and Bourbon Street are, rightfully, the center of the action in the evenings. Music spills from its many bars and venues, and seemingly impromptu brass band parades offer a tempo unlike anywhere else in the country. It's an infectious atmosphere at any time of the year, and that rhythm is likely to roll on until the early hours. Making an effort to veer off the tried and true tourist spots can make a visit extra special. The locals know how to party, and hitting these smaller clubs is the perfect way to find the raw experience. Food is inseparable from the experience, too. Gumbo, jambalaya, po'boys, and beignets are the fuel that keeps a trip moving. Sampling Creole and Cajun staples is considered a top move for first-time visitors, and cocktails like Sazeracs and Hurricanes keep the tables lively. Dinner often blends into a night out without anyone noticing the shift.
Daytime excursions keep the weekend varied. Swamp tours, art and history museums, rides on Steamboat Natchez on the Mississippi, and Garden District strolls all show off different sides of the city. Mardi Gras might be the headline, but New Orleans offers visitors a far more varied trip than you'd assume.
Charleston, South Carolina
A guys' trip can also be an elevated affair as well, and that's exactly what Charleston offers. The classy South Carolina city is a charmer — and while it's not what most would assume is a place that caters to a guys' trip, there's much more than meets the eye. Let's face it, as much as guys in their thirties like to pretend they're 21, a more relaxed trip sounds more preferable on the knees, better for sleep, and less likely to involve a hangover. Don't get us wrong, Charleston has enough life in it to sustain the party, but its laid-back Southern vibe plays into a true hangout.
Its waterside, cobblestone streets and pastel-colored houses on Rainbow Row are more than alluring enough for a lazy beer or two in the sun, while its ever-growing culinary scene is a star in itself. Lowcountry offerings like shrimp and grits, oyster roasts, and she-crab soup are sharing highlights, built for long-overdue catchups. Once you have your fill, you can hit the town for real. While it's not as wild as Las Vegas or New Orleans, there's a buzz in Charleston that's hard to temper.
The daytime pace is set on the course. Kiawah Island's Ocean Course is bucket-list stuff, while other nearby courses offer a challenging selection of mixed marshland scenery and tough layouts. A beach afternoon on Sullivan's Island can break up the city time, as can a fishing charter, wearing everyone down pleasantly for the refill when you're back on dry land.
San Diego, California
Offering a similarly relaxed alternative to the West Coast's more party-based destinations is San Diego. The famously laid-back city is blessed with the best weather in the country, perfect beaches with surf-ready waves, and a delightful nightlife scene that entertains without the relentless pace of wilder destinations. As with Charleston, destinations like this mean a lot. As your group gets older, the interests shift, and some time away is as much about chilling out as it is about getting down.
Morning surfs, whether your group is experienced or just getting to grips with a board, are the perfect way to wake up, shake off the cobwebs from the night before, and, of course, provide both trash talking and bragging rights when you get beers later. Speaking of beers, San Diego is another well-established craft beer hub, with dozens of breweries plying their wares around the city in atmospheric taprooms. The local food scene is equally chill, with easy-going bites like fish tacos and fresh ceviche. At San Diego's Seaport Village, you can shop, eat, and enjoy waterfront views all within walking distance — a perfect afternoon for groups wanting lighter days
Padres games, Balboa Park, ferry rides out to Coronado, whale watching, and hikes out in Torrey Pines State Natural Preserve open channels for anyone in the group, offering a balanced getaway that ticks every box. Plus, with the weather pretty much perfect year-round, it represents an opportunity at almost any time you fancy it.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Milwaukee is a curveball that travel experts consistently recommend. The city's brewing heritage is legendary: It's home to some of the biggest beermakers in the country such as Miller and Pabst, while its modern craft scene keeps it fresh and offers something for those with a taste for more than light lagers. Living the high life in Milwaukee often means mixing breweries with lakefront time, which is pretty much every guy's dream day.
Sports add muscle to the trip. Local Brewers baseball and Bucks basketball games generate that quintessential game-day energy that flows into the surrounding bars. Tailgating is practically a Wisconsin institution, giving even non-sports fans a reason to rally. The Harley-Davidson Museum brings a different kind of Americana into the mix or feeds into the motorhead fans in your group.
Summer is Milwaukee's best season, with music festivals, boat rentals, and riverside patios keeping the vibe high. It's also more affordable than many major cities, so groups get big value without sacrificing authenticity, especially in comparison to some of the typical names like Vegas. Milwaukee proves that underrated doesn't mean underwhelming.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Charlotte has quietly become one of the South's most versatile cities for groups, yet it still flies well under the radar for most. Motorsports fans find plenty to love at the NASCAR Hall of Fame and the nearby speedway, while its growing beer scene gives brewery fans their own playground in NoDa and South End, where taprooms, patios, and rooftops make crawls easy. The NoDa neighborhood, one of Charlotte's best urban escapes with artsy vibes in particular, has become a local hotspot, with walkable shops, galleries, and creative energy just in case you're a particularly cultural group.
Sports dominate the city's event calendar. Panthers football, Hornets basketball, and Charlotte FC soccer create game-day energy all year, and the city center leans into that buzz, with bars and breweries feeding off the momentum. The sports venues are all within walking distance from the city center, too, so no need to worry about transport qualms. For a simple plan, beer, sports, and nightlife give Charlotte its edge.
Its location adds flexibility. The U.S. National Whitewater Center makes for an adventurous outing, while the Blue Ridge Mountains and Asheville offer easy day trips. But really, it's a simple city escape that makes for the best Queen City visit. Charlotte is constantly adding new attractions, so even repeat visits feel fresh.
Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada
Lake Tahoe is the alpine wildcard on this list, delivering year-round adventure. Not only is it a destination that spans two states (Nevada and California), it's also one with two distinct faces. In winter, the Sierra Nevadas become a ski and snowboard hub. The Heavenly, Northstar, and Palisades Tahoe ski areas offer terrain for all levels, and après-ski culture mixes cozy fires with casino-floor buzz on the Nevada side. Incline Village, also in Nevada, is a chic town with mountain charm, amenities, and renowned views of Lake Tahoe and could make for an epic place to base yourself.
Summer flips the script. The lake becomes the star, with boating, paddleboarding, swimming, and cliff-jumping all in play. The Tahoe Rim Trail offers hikes with panoramic views, while Sand Harbor State Park in Nevada provides easy beach access for more relaxed afternoons. It's the rare destination where mornings can be high-octane and afternoons can be completely chill. It's about as close to adult summer camp as you can find with your mates.
Evenings add variety, and can be adapted to match whatever you and your pals are feeling. South Lake Tahoe leans lively with casinos and clubs, while the north side stays sleepier and more intimate. It's a super versatile destination. It works for thrill-seekers, casual loungers, and everyone in between. That dual personality makes it a memorable guys' trip pick that feels a little unexpected.
Closing Thoughts
There's no single formula for the perfect guys' trip. It depends on your crew. Some thrive on neon and blackjack, others want golf rounds and whiskey lounges, and plenty prefer hikes and brewery patios. What unites these destinations is their ability to turn shared experiences into lasting memories.
From Las Vegas' kinetic Strip and Nashville's honky-tonks to Denver's alpine adventures and San Diego's laid-back surf culture, these places go beyond standard itineraries. Travel experts note that some of the most rewarding trips come from less obvious picks, like Milwaukee's lakefront, Charlotte's sports culture, or Tahoe's alpine adventures, proving surprises often make the best stories.
Rally the group, choose your destination, and dive in. Whether it's beaches, breweries, blackjack, or ballgames, these cities promise your next guys' getaway will be one for the books.
Methodology
To build this list, we used a combination of travel expert opinions and the writer's own experience. This writer has personally visited every city on the list (some even as part of a guys' trip), and took the word of journalists, bloggers, and locals to help vouch for the authenticity or wow factor for any given destination.