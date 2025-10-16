One Of America's Most Beautiful Bridges Is A Washington D.C. Destination That's Fully Walkable

With expansive views over the Potomac River and nine neoclassical stone arches curving gracefully over the water, it's no wonder Arlington Memorial Bridge is ranked among the most beautiful in Washington, D.C. This stately bridge connects the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. and Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place of over 400,000 people and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

It also symbolically reunifies the North and South by literally bridging the river that divides the Northern and Southern states. First conceptualized during the era of Andrew Jackson, the Arlington Memorial Bridge was constructed between 1926 and 1931. The McKim, Mead, and White architecture firm took great care in every detail, including the North Carolina granite used in the arches. Unlike the world's longest stress ribbon bridge in California, the Arlington Memorial Bridge isn't exclusively for pedestrians. However, it's incredibly walkable, and the bridge's most thoughtful features are best appreciated up close.

The bridge measures 2,162 feet, and it takes about 10 minutes to cross the full length on foot. But adding extra time to take in the views is a good idea. You'll encounter a massive pylon decorated with a wreath of poppies and oak leaves. Poppies are often used to represent the sacrifices of WWI, while oak foliage is a symbol of honor dating back to Roman times. "The Arts of War," two horseback rider sculptures designed by Leo Friedlander, symbolize valor and sacrifice, and can be appreciated from the Washington, D.C. side of the bridge.