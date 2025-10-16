One Of America's Most Beautiful Bridges Is A Washington D.C. Destination That's Fully Walkable
With expansive views over the Potomac River and nine neoclassical stone arches curving gracefully over the water, it's no wonder Arlington Memorial Bridge is ranked among the most beautiful in Washington, D.C. This stately bridge connects the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. and Virginia's Arlington National Cemetery, the resting place of over 400,000 people and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
It also symbolically reunifies the North and South by literally bridging the river that divides the Northern and Southern states. First conceptualized during the era of Andrew Jackson, the Arlington Memorial Bridge was constructed between 1926 and 1931. The McKim, Mead, and White architecture firm took great care in every detail, including the North Carolina granite used in the arches. Unlike the world's longest stress ribbon bridge in California, the Arlington Memorial Bridge isn't exclusively for pedestrians. However, it's incredibly walkable, and the bridge's most thoughtful features are best appreciated up close.
The bridge measures 2,162 feet, and it takes about 10 minutes to cross the full length on foot. But adding extra time to take in the views is a good idea. You'll encounter a massive pylon decorated with a wreath of poppies and oak leaves. Poppies are often used to represent the sacrifices of WWI, while oak foliage is a symbol of honor dating back to Roman times. "The Arts of War," two horseback rider sculptures designed by Leo Friedlander, symbolize valor and sacrifice, and can be appreciated from the Washington, D.C. side of the bridge.
How to visit the Arlington Memorial Bridge
The easiest way to visit the Arlington Memorial Bridge is by adding it to your walking tour of the National Mall. Once you've viewed the Lincoln Memorial and the Reflecting Pool at the western end, follow the signs to the bridge. From President Lincoln's imposing 19-foot statue, it's a 6-minute walk to the Washington, D.C. side of the bridge.
Especially during the hot, muggy summer months, you'll want to explore the Arlington Memorial Bridge in the late afternoon when the sun isn't quite so strong. However, keep in mind that the closer you get to rush hour, the more cars will pack onto the bridge. Also, the National Mall is over 2 miles long, and many parts offer limited or no shade. Make sure to stay hydrated and plan your best activities for adults on vacation to Washington, D.C., with the understanding that you'll need to rest a lot.
If you only want to experience the bridge, take the Metro's blue line to the Arlington Cemetery Station. From here, you'll need to walk about 5 minutes. If you're traveling by car, you can park at the Arlington National Cemetery lot and walk to the bridge. To see the bridge from another perspective, take one of the Potomac River boat tours. For example, Capital River Cruises' 45-minute sightseeing tour takes you right up to the arches. Or, go all out with this multi-day cultural East Coast cruise that takes travelers through 400 years of US history.