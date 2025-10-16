The Low-Stress Transportation Method That May Unexpectedly Be Better For Moving To A Different Country With A Pet
Traveling with pets by air has been a common practice for decades. Although major airlines welcome four-legged friends in the cabin inside carriers, many fur parents question how safe it is to put your pet in cargo while flying, and with good reason. This ordeal can take a toll on their physical and mental health. Tragically, there have been several cases of pets dying when flown in this section of the plane due to reasons ranging from a lack of oxygen to overheating. However, there is another mode of transportation that is arguably less stressful and may be better suited for you and your pet: an ocean liner. Yes, that's right, you can embark on a serene cruise with your fur baby in tow. But there are a few things you need to know about this method of travel.
At the time of this writing, only Cunard provides this service. It's exclusive to the Queen Mary 2, a massive vessel that embodies the opulence of early ocean cruisers. There are only two pet-friendly routes available (which only allow dogs and cats on board), and they both depart from New York's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. You can travel to Southampton, England, or Hamburg, Germany, and vice versa, with the journey across the Atlantic taking seven or nine days, respectively. As such, this is an option that's ideal for individuals who are moving to or have vacation plans somewhere in Europe.
Something else to take into account? Your pet won't be bunking with you in your stateroom. Queen Mary 2 features roomy kennels where they will be staying for the duration of the voyage. While your initial thoughts regarding this policy may be negative, there's no need to worry. In fact, your pet might have as much fun on board as you are.
Important details about traveling on Queen Mary 2 with your pet
Aboard Queen Mary 2, your furry friend — who will need a pet passport to travel — will be looked after by kennel masters. However, you are free to visit them during designated hours. On Reddit, a user explained, "We were able to see our dog about 4/5 times a day and we would stay with him anywhere from 30mins to 2 hours." Joyce Chan documented her and her golden retriever's experience on the vessel on her popular TikTok. She detailed how the kennel masters met her dog Charlie before they boarded the ship, allowing him to grow accustomed to his temporary caregivers and new surroundings. In other clips, Charlie is seen happily running around the deck and meeting fellow pup passengers.
However, sailing to Europe on Queen Mary 2 may not be a viable option for all pet owners. Not all dogs are permitted on board, primarily larger breeds such as Dobermans, pit bull terriers, mastiffs, and others. If your pet has health issues, there is unfortunately no vet available who can treat them. You'll also want to consider your pet's temperament. An individual on Reddit praised the kennel masters, but mentioned that the journey could be anxiety-inducing for some animals.
As for pricing, Chan, who sailed to Southampton, revealed to Business Insider that it cost her over $3,000 (her fare included) to sail on Queen Mary 2 with Charlie in May 2025. Space is limited, and Chan noted that booking and planning the cruise can take more than a year. If you're committed to booking a transatlantic adventure on Queen Mary 2 with your fur baby, head to Cunard's website. Need a quicker solution? It's worth looking into BarkAir, the wholesome airline making the skies so much friendlier for pets.