The Low-Stress Transportation Method That May Unexpectedly Be Better For Moving To A Different Country With A Pet

Traveling with pets by air has been a common practice for decades. Although major airlines welcome four-legged friends in the cabin inside carriers, many fur parents question how safe it is to put your pet in cargo while flying, and with good reason. This ordeal can take a toll on their physical and mental health. Tragically, there have been several cases of pets dying when flown in this section of the plane due to reasons ranging from a lack of oxygen to overheating. However, there is another mode of transportation that is arguably less stressful and may be better suited for you and your pet: an ocean liner. Yes, that's right, you can embark on a serene cruise with your fur baby in tow. But there are a few things you need to know about this method of travel.

At the time of this writing, only Cunard provides this service. It's exclusive to the Queen Mary 2, a massive vessel that embodies the opulence of early ocean cruisers. There are only two pet-friendly routes available (which only allow dogs and cats on board), and they both depart from New York's Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. You can travel to Southampton, England, or Hamburg, Germany, and vice versa, with the journey across the Atlantic taking seven or nine days, respectively. As such, this is an option that's ideal for individuals who are moving to or have vacation plans somewhere in Europe.

Something else to take into account? Your pet won't be bunking with you in your stateroom. Queen Mary 2 features roomy kennels where they will be staying for the duration of the voyage. While your initial thoughts regarding this policy may be negative, there's no need to worry. In fact, your pet might have as much fun on board as you are.