Guanciale and carbonara. Guanciale and amatriciana. Guanciale and gricia. Like Romeo and Juliet, Dolce and Gabbana, and Maradona and Naples, the Italian pairing of this tender and flavorful deli meat and these pasta dishes that rule the Roman epicurean empire is one of the country's uncompromisable culinary commandments. Guanciale is an integral ingredient in cucina povera ("kitchen of the poor"), the traditional peasant philosophy of nose-to-tail, fields-to-table, no-wastage, full-flavor home cooking historically born out of necessity but also a sumptuously exuberant fact and facet of life in Italian regions like Lazio and Umbria, where agricultural culture reigns.

The rich would typically turn their noses at less noble cuts of meat like the jowl ("guancia"), leaving these scraps for commoners to season, skin and all, with sea salt, pepper, and spices like thyme, fennel, and garlic. Air-drying it for three months produces a luxuriantly fatty, unique cured pork that cloaks the palate with velvety umami, anointing dishes and ingredients with piquant essences and powerful fragrances that pack a bigger flavor punch than pancetta, the other quintessential Italian cured meat, which comes from the pig's belly.

The larger-than-life attribute of this deli meat went a long way on humble tables, where a simple smattering of guanciale could infuse pots of sauces, soups, and stews, hearty vittles for life in the Latium and Umbrian mountains and farms. It's also versatile enough to top pizza, add an extra crunch to salads, or even savor on its own as a snack — pair it with some Chianti, sangiovese, or aglianico wine. The authentic central Italian repast, with its courses of terrain simmered in history and pastoral practices percolating into complex gastronomic nuances, deserves all the time to relish, which is why tourists should never expect a quick dinner during trips to the Bel Paese.