The US Cities Hosting The 2026 FIFA World Cup And Why Now Is A Great Time To Visit Them
In summer 2026, the United States will gear up to co-host the largest single-sport event in history— the men's FIFA World Cup. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches across three countries. The U.S. is just one of five nations to host the world finals more than once. The last time the World Cup was on American soil, back in 1994, it drew record-breaking crowds with more than 3 and a half million fans in attendance. The '94 World Cup sparked a new level of love for soccer in the United States, helping pave the way for Major League Soccer, which launched just two years later.
Now, more than 30 years later, the energy is building again. Along with host nations Mexico and Canada, 11 U.S. cities will welcome fans from around the world. Matches will kick off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico, with the first U.S. match the following day in Los Angeles. The FIFA World Cup Final is scheduled for July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And with preparations already underway, cities across the country are buzzing with upgrades, new hotels, and fresh reasons to visit before the crowds arrive.
West Coast World Cup cities
Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium is preparing for a historic few years, starting with eight World Cup matches in 2026, followed by Super Bowl LXI in 2027 and the 2028 Summer Olympics. The stadium has already unveiled a new grass pitch, and getting to and from matches will also be easier. The city has designated a specific SoFi Stadium shuttle as part of the L.A. Metro, and a new automated people mover will help visitors navigate the LAX airport, which can be a nightmare. Beyond the stadium, Los Angeles is opening a slew of new attractions, such as the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, Universal Studios Hollywood's Fast & Furious rollercoaster, and modern stays like Hotel Lucille.
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will also see a big year for sporting events with Super Bowl LX in February 2026 and six World Cup matches. The stadium has undergone $200 million in renovations, including upgrades to the video boards, luxury suites, and new field lights, ahead of these events. With these upgrades and the excitement of 2026, there's no better time to experience the Bay Area, from exploring the sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge to touring the infamous Alcatraz Island.
Continuing up the coast, Seattle's Lumen Field is also set for World Cup action, and the city is already alive. New murals are popping up downtown, celebrating nature, unity, and Seattle's creative spirit. Between matches, wander the waterfront, sip coffee at local cafes, and explore artsy neighborhoods with Puget Sound and nearby mountains as your backdrop.
Bringing the World Cup southern hospitality
Atlanta is already buzzing with energy for the World Cup. From the colorful murals of the Old Fourth Ward to live music spilling out of local clubs, the city's culture makes it one of the South's most vibrant destinations. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight matches next summer. Atlanta is no stranger to soccer, as the city has hosted several U.S. national team games. Centennial Olympic Park will serve as the hub for fan activations, live performances, and local food experiences. Creative projects like Atlanta's "Sonic ID," blending hip-hop, electronic beats, and drumline rhythms, are giving the city its own World Cup soundtrack. Visiting now means you can explore Atlanta's neighborhoods, try local eats, and experience this cultural buildup ahead of the crowds.
Miami is also turning up the heat ahead of the World Cup. The city's Art Deco streets, colorful Wynwood murals, and vibrant waterfront neighborhoods serve as a backdrop for soccer fans to celebrate the tournament early. Seven matches will take place at the newly renamed Miami Stadium. But the excitement extends beyond the pitch. South Beach recently hosted the largest drone show in Miami history, lighting up the skyline with a World Cup countdown party. The city's official FIFA Fan Festival promises concerts, global street food, and interactive fan zones. Visiting now lets you enjoy Miami's culture, nightlife, and waterfront energy while getting a real sense of the city's build-up to the World Cup.
Heartland cities hosting the World Cup
In Dallas, Texas, football usually means the Cowboys. But next year the city is trading touchdowns for goals as it hosts nine World Cup matches — the most of any U.S. city. Off the field, Fair Park will transform into the FIFA Fan Festival, a celebration of soccer, music, and food expected to draw more than a million visitors. With giant screens, live performances, and plenty of local flavor, Dallas is ready to deliver a World Cup experience that feels as big and bold as Texas itself.
Houston is also preparing to ride the World Cup wave with seven matches at NRG Stadium, including a round 16 match on July 4. And the excitement's already picking up around the city, with new soccer-themed public art and other city-wide celebrations. There's no better time to check out Houston's diverse and walkable neighborhoods, try some classic Houston barbecue, and explore the city's "eighth wonder of the world" — an abandoned sports stadium with a bright future.
Heading north out of Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, is also ramping up for six matches at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Pre-tournament excitement is already in full swing. The KC Game Plan is an ongoing collaboration to promote small businesses to a global audience during next year's games. City leaders have unveiled twin countdown clocks that tick down to the first kickoff. These early celebrations give fans a chance to experience the World Cup energy firsthand while enjoying Kansas City's vibrant arts, food, and neighborhoods before the stadiums fill.
East Coast Finale
Fall brings a special energy to the East Coast, and next year that excitement will be amplified by the World Cup. Boston will come alive with its mix of history, culture, and pre-tournament celebrations. Fans can stroll the Freedom Trail, wander Beacon Hill, and grab a bite in the North End in one of America's most walkable cities. Gillette Stadium will host seven matches and is getting major upgrades, including the largest outdoor high-definition video board in the country, new hospitality suites, and 360-degree concourse connectivity.
Philadelphia will host several matches at Lincoln Financial Field, while Lemon Hill in East Fairmount Park transforms into a 46-acre FIFA Fan Festival. Visitors can catch live match broadcasts, enjoy food vendors and music, and take part in cultural events. City officials are investing $3.5 million so far in upgrades to the park, including resurfaced roads, ADA ramps, and drinking stations. Fall adds a colorful backdrop to Philadelphia's historic streets and lively neighborhoods before the World Cup buzz peaks.
The East Coast World Cup experience peaks at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where the final will be played on July 19. New York City Tourism + Conventions has launched "Where the World Comes to Play," inviting travelers to explore Broadway, street art, food tours, and hidden neighborhoods. Streets and parks are already alive with murals, pop-up fan zones, and cultural installations. From Boston to Philadelphia and the grand finale in New York, New Jersey, the East Coast blends history, culture, and soccer excitement. Visiting now lets travelers enjoy early fan events, seasonal charm, and city celebrations with plenty of time to plan a World Cup trip.