The US Cities Hosting The 2026 FIFA World Cup And Why Now Is A Great Time To Visit Them

In summer 2026, the United States will gear up to co-host the largest single-sport event in history— the men's FIFA World Cup. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams competing in 104 matches across three countries. The U.S. is just one of five nations to host the world finals more than once. The last time the World Cup was on American soil, back in 1994, it drew record-breaking crowds with more than 3 and a half million fans in attendance. The '94 World Cup sparked a new level of love for soccer in the United States, helping pave the way for Major League Soccer, which launched just two years later.

Now, more than 30 years later, the energy is building again. Along with host nations Mexico and Canada, 11 U.S. cities will welcome fans from around the world. Matches will kick off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico, with the first U.S. match the following day in Los Angeles. The FIFA World Cup Final is scheduled for July 19 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. And with preparations already underway, cities across the country are buzzing with upgrades, new hotels, and fresh reasons to visit before the crowds arrive.