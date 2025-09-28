Houston's 'Eighth Wonder Of The World' Is A Formerly Abandoned Sports Stadium With A Bright Future

North America is full of iconic sports venues, like Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox and the place where Babe Ruth made his Major League Baseball debut and Madison Square Garden, which hosted the Fight of the Century between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier and the inaugural Wrestlemania. Then there's golf's Augusta National, Chicago's Soldier Field, and the Daytona International Speedway. But only one venue has been dubbed the Eighth Wonder of the World — the Astrodome.

Located in Houston, America's "second Sin City," the Astrodome was constructed in 1964 and opened to the public the following year as the world's first indoor, air-conditioned stadium. Now part of Houston's NRG sports complex, it served as home ground for both the Astros (Major League Baseball) and the Oilers (National Football League) franchises and introduced the world to artificial playing fields, fittingly known as AstroTurf. In 1971, Evil Knievel performed his record-breaking feat here, Billie Jean King ousted Bobby Riggs in the famous "Battle of the Sexes" a couple years later, and the likes of Elvis, Judy Garland, and ZZ Top have made appearances on the dome's stage.

There are older venues in the U.S., like Lambeau Field, where tailgating is on every American football fan's bucket list, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which was built in the early 20th century and still hosts one of the world's largest events. But the Astrodome has firmly cemented its place in American cultural lore.