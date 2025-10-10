Florida's Space Coast Boasts An Under-The-Radar Riverfront Village Full Of Art Vendors And Cute Shops
Do you want a taste of Old Florida without the crowded tourist hotspots? Travelers looking for a laid-back getaway on Florida's Space Coast will enjoy this little-known gem, just 10 miles from Cape Canaveral. While usually associated with lagoons, museums, and rocket launches, this unique stretch of Florida coast is also home to the historic Cocoa Village, brimming with artists and one-of-a-kind shops. Here you'll find eccentric boutiques, tasty eateries, and hip bars along the commercial district, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities to enjoy.
The village's proximity to the Indian River and the Atlantic Ocean opens up a world of watersports — not to mention all the street art and performers you'll see around town, making your sightseeing all the more pleasant. Cocoa Village is different from Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's famed beach destinations for surfing and family-friendly fun. The village offers an off-the-beaten-path Florida experience, with fewer tourists than its beachy counterpart. Each season, Cocoa Village hosts an Art & Craft Fair, full of music, food trucks, and fun. During fair time, the downtown areas are blocked off to accommodate over 200 exhibits and vendors lining the streets.
Craft fairs take place in March, May, October, and December, drawing over 15,000 visitors each year. The town's origins date back to the 1860s, when fishermen and other early settlers first arrived in the area. How did Cocoa Village receive its name? Well, a few stories have been circulated. One theory involves a local captain who chose the name because of the cocoa plants growing nearby, while another account suggests that the town name was inspired by a box of chocolates. Regardless of how Cocoa came by its moniker, this charming riverside community has blossomed into an unmissable artsy hub.
Explore parks and shops in Cocoa Village
If you're visiting the Sunshine State, you probably want to spend some time outdoors. Cocoa Riverfront Park is a great place to go for a brisk morning walk and a spectacular view of the Indian River. You might see people fishing, playing volleyball, or picnicking under the pavilion. There's even a playground for the kids, featuring splash fountains that shoot water up from the ground — perfect for cooling off on a hot summer's day. Visitors can catch exciting events here, too, like concerts and craft fairs, or stroll along its scenic boardwalk. Walking from Cocoa Riverfront Park to Intracoastal Waterway Park, on the Merritt Island Causeway, will provide some lovely panoramic views from the bridge and a chance to see some dolphins.
After enjoying the vistas along the Indian River, head to downtown Cocoa Village to explore cute shops and art studios. The Village Art Gallery features a collection of paintings, photography, and more; they even specialize in furniture repairs and ukuleles. You'll see works from a variety of artists and authors, and you will even have the chance to sign up for art and music classes. If this inspires you to create your own art, pick up a paintbrush and your Pinot Noir, and head to Painting With a Twist. Here, you can paint visions of cerulean waves while getting a happy little buzz.
One of the must-see shops in Cocoa Village is Antilles Trading Company Maritime Pirate Museum and Store, which features antique apothecary items and pirate-themed accessories. You'll also find pirate clothing in this unique shop, so purchase those petticoats and pantaloons to get decked out in your own seafaring garb. The museum contains over 350 maritime-related artifacts and exhibits on pirate history, providing a glimpse of life on the open ocean.
Find out why Cocoa Beach is an artsy haven
The Historic Cocoa Village Playhouse is the place to go to see Broadway musicals and spectacular performances from talented actors. This gorgeous theater, adorned with a classic red brick facade and ornate white arches, dates back to the 1920s. The playhouse, formerly known as The Aladdin, started as a movie theater during the silent film era. Today, visitors can catch great classic plays, such as "Oklahoma," in this magnificent historical landmark.
Take a break from the heat at River Road Coffee, where you can find cold-brewed coffee and gourmet popsicles. Try their Mermaid Water, made with Butterfly Pea Flower for a purple hue, or a refreshing Matcha Lemonade. They even have Pup Cups for your furry friend. After you and your pets have been sufficiently refreshed, visit the spellbinding Magic Dove Magic Shop, where you can pick up some magic tricks and clown supplies. This quirky magic shop has a plethora of parlor tricks, including linking rings and magic cards. With inspiration from the famous television show, "I Dream of Jeannie," set in none other than Cocoa Beach, the store prides itself on inspiring magic in everyday life.
A cool boutique to visit is Rocket City Retro Modern Furniture, specializing in artsy mid-century pieces. They also sell vintage clothes and unique accessories, such as hats, barrettes, and hand mirrors. If you're on the search for souvenirs, Village General is a quaint country store featuring a variety of gourmet snacks and special gifts. Stop by for a glass of wine at their cafe, or pick up some artisanal creations to take home from your trip. End your exploring at Enchanted Lounge for an evening of dinner and drinks, topped off with an entertaining variety show.