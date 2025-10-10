Florida's Space Coast Boasts An Under-The-Radar Riverfront Village Full Of Art Vendors And Cute Shops

Do you want a taste of Old Florida without the crowded tourist hotspots? Travelers looking for a laid-back getaway on Florida's Space Coast will enjoy this little-known gem, just 10 miles from Cape Canaveral. While usually associated with lagoons, museums, and rocket launches, this unique stretch of Florida coast is also home to the historic Cocoa Village, brimming with artists and one-of-a-kind shops. Here you'll find eccentric boutiques, tasty eateries, and hip bars along the commercial district, as well as a plethora of outdoor activities to enjoy.

The village's proximity to the Indian River and the Atlantic Ocean opens up a world of watersports — not to mention all the street art and performers you'll see around town, making your sightseeing all the more pleasant. Cocoa Village is different from Cocoa Beach, one of Florida's famed beach destinations for surfing and family-friendly fun. The village offers an off-the-beaten-path Florida experience, with fewer tourists than its beachy counterpart. Each season, Cocoa Village hosts an Art & Craft Fair, full of music, food trucks, and fun. During fair time, the downtown areas are blocked off to accommodate over 200 exhibits and vendors lining the streets.

Craft fairs take place in March, May, October, and December, drawing over 15,000 visitors each year. The town's origins date back to the 1860s, when fishermen and other early settlers first arrived in the area. How did Cocoa Village receive its name? Well, a few stories have been circulated. One theory involves a local captain who chose the name because of the cocoa plants growing nearby, while another account suggests that the town name was inspired by a box of chocolates. Regardless of how Cocoa came by its moniker, this charming riverside community has blossomed into an unmissable artsy hub.