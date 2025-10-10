The Best Ways To Support Our National Park Rangers During A Government Shutdown

Starting on October 1, the U.S. government shut down over stalled budget negotiations. As a result, non-essential government workers have been furloughed, while others are being asked to work but without pay — like air traffic controllers, which has led to flight delays. Some of the jobs being cut also include more than 9,000 national park staff, which has led to some serious concerns about the safety of the country's national parks, as well as national park rangers.

While the everyday person may not be able to do all that much to get the government back up and running, that doesn't mean you can't find ways to help. If you're looking for ideas on how to support national park rangers during this shutdown, we have some suggestions: from calling for park closures to reconsidering your visit and even donating to ranger relief funds.

After all, the current government shutdown is making an already stressful situation much worse. Many national parks across the U.S. were already short-staffed before this happened due to an unexpected shake-up early into President Donald Trump's second term. In fact, the National Parks Conservation Association confirmed that permanent staff at national parks were down 24% since Trump took office. They also noted that seasonal hiring was down, and that there wasn't enough staff to fill the gaps for the work that needs to be done to keep the country's parks functioning well.