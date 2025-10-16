Nestled On The Minnesota River Is A Historic City With Charming Streets, Nature Tours, And Festivals
Settled in the 1820s, the riverfront community of Wabasha may hold the crown as Minnesota's oldest city. But the history runs almost as deep over in Henderson, which holds the distinction of being the very first town ever incorporated in all of Sibley County. Established in the early 1850s, the small community stands along the banks of the Minnesota River, seemingly frozen in time. Take a stroll down the historic downtown district's charming streets lined with old red brick buildings and vintage storefronts from times past, and you'll likely feel as if you've stepped straight into another era.
Of course, in addition to all its old-world gems, Henderson is beloved for its quirky festivals and outdoor recreation: Nature tours, wildlife refuges, and boundless parks all within reach. The river town also served as the filming location for one of the most memorable scenes in the 1984 film "Purple Rain," starring Minneapolis native and Grammy-winning musician Prince. (Hence the huge mural and life-size statue of the late R&B rocker downtown.)
Henderson, home to fewer than 1,000 people, straddles Highway 19 on the southern end of the state. The town is only about an hour's drive from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, where the nearest major international airport is located. If you're looking for places to catch some shut-eye, you won't find major hotel chains in town, though there is a Valu Stay Inn roughly 15 minutes away. You can also pack all the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and pitch a tent at Allanson's Park campground, which is usually open seasonally from May through September.
Explore the wilds of Henderson, Minnesota
Embark on a nature tour by car with a scenic drive along the Minnesota River Valley Scenic Byway. The roughly 300-mile-long route meanders beside the winding tributary of the Mississippi River, offering up a plethora of beautiful sights along the way. Be sure to stop by Kerfoot Canopy Tour, a popular aerial adventure park nestled along the scenic byway just north of town. There, you can zip through the treetops of the Minnesota River Valley. "We had an incredible journey weaving through the towering trees, surrounded by nature's beauty," reads one of the company's more than 2,000 positive reviews on Tripadvisor. "Highly recommend this experience to anyone looking for a memorable outdoor adventure!" another tourist penned.
Venture over to the Ney Nature Center and its adjacent Ney Wildlife Management Area, where you can roam miles of breathtaking trails. For those who love birding, the river town could easily rank among the best birdwatching destinations in America, especially when it comes to hummingbirds. The Henderson Hummingbird Garden is a welcoming oasis for the little buzzing birds, including the ruby-throated varieties.
The Hummingbird Trail is also set to open in the spring of 2026. The multi-use bike and walking path will stretch from the hummingbird garden all the way up to the Kerfoot Canopy Tour. If you prefer water, spend an afternoon paddling the Minnesota River. You can launch canoes or kayaks from the 52-acre Henderson Station River Access & Park, located on the river's east bank. And for additional hiking, the 285-acre Rush River County Park offers more miles of trails.
Festival fun and museum excursions
There's plenty more thrills to be had. Henderson hosts a variety of festivals and fun events throughout the year. If you happen to visit during the last weekend of June, be sure to check out Sauerkraut Days. Featuring a 5K race, tractor rides, a parade, and of course, a sauerkraut eating contest, among other activities, the three-day extravaganza dedicated to the briny fermented cabbage easily rivals any of America's best summer food festivals.
See a bevy of vintage automobiles while enjoying live music and yummy eats at the Henderson Classic Car Roll-In, which takes place at various times throughout the year. Bird lovers will feel right at home at the Henderson Hummingbird Hurrah, an annual event that celebrates the ruby-throated hummingbird. The fun-filled fête is held rain or shine on the third Saturday of August each year, so be sure to mark your calendars.
For an educational outing, mosey on over to the Sibley County Historical Museum, housed in a historic mansion. It's run by volunteers, so call ahead to arrange a tour before stopping by. The Joseph R. Brown Minnesota River Center is just steps away. Located in the 1870s-era Sibley County Courthouse, the museum features a variety of exhibits on Henderson's founding father, Joseph R. Brown, and the regional river history.