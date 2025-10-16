Nestled On The Minnesota River Is A Historic City With Charming Streets, Nature Tours, And Festivals

Settled in the 1820s, the riverfront community of Wabasha may hold the crown as Minnesota's oldest city. But the history runs almost as deep over in Henderson, which holds the distinction of being the very first town ever incorporated in all of Sibley County. Established in the early 1850s, the small community stands along the banks of the Minnesota River, seemingly frozen in time. Take a stroll down the historic downtown district's charming streets lined with old red brick buildings and vintage storefronts from times past, and you'll likely feel as if you've stepped straight into another era.

Of course, in addition to all its old-world gems, Henderson is beloved for its quirky festivals and outdoor recreation: Nature tours, wildlife refuges, and boundless parks all within reach. The river town also served as the filming location for one of the most memorable scenes in the 1984 film "Purple Rain," starring Minneapolis native and Grammy-winning musician Prince. (Hence the huge mural and life-size statue of the late R&B rocker downtown.)

Henderson, home to fewer than 1,000 people, straddles Highway 19 on the southern end of the state. The town is only about an hour's drive from Minneapolis–Saint Paul, where the nearest major international airport is located. If you're looking for places to catch some shut-eye, you won't find major hotel chains in town, though there is a Valu Stay Inn roughly 15 minutes away. You can also pack all the best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and pitch a tent at Allanson's Park campground, which is usually open seasonally from May through September.