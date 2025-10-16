The Gem Of New Mexico's Enchanted Circle Is This Charming Village Full Of Artists And Boutiques

Northern New Mexico has a special kind of magic with its natural beauty filled with dramatic mountain and desert landscapes, along with rich cultural history. It's attracted artists like Georgia O'Keeffe, who made her home in Abiquiú, and it boasts popular destinations like Taos and Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city. One lesser-known but still delightful village worth taking some time to explore is Arroyo Seco, about a 15-minute drive north of Taos. Arroyo Seco is often simply referred to as "Seco," and it's a part of the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, a delightful road trip that takes you 84 miles around Wheeler Peak. Arroyo Seco is a must-visit stop if you love art and shopping for unique treasures while surrounded by a beautiful landscape.

The small village of around 2,100 people is in the western foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, about halfway between Taos and Taos Ski Valley. Given its size, it's easy to walk around and check out all the different shops, many of which are clustered together on one street. You won't find any chain stores in Arroyo Seco; instead, everything is locally owned. And no matter what type of art you're interested in, you'll likely find something that catches your eye here, created by the local makers and craftspeople.