The Gem Of New Mexico's Enchanted Circle Is This Charming Village Full Of Artists And Boutiques
Northern New Mexico has a special kind of magic with its natural beauty filled with dramatic mountain and desert landscapes, along with rich cultural history. It's attracted artists like Georgia O'Keeffe, who made her home in Abiquiú, and it boasts popular destinations like Taos and Santa Fe, America's oldest capital city. One lesser-known but still delightful village worth taking some time to explore is Arroyo Seco, about a 15-minute drive north of Taos. Arroyo Seco is often simply referred to as "Seco," and it's a part of the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway, a delightful road trip that takes you 84 miles around Wheeler Peak. Arroyo Seco is a must-visit stop if you love art and shopping for unique treasures while surrounded by a beautiful landscape.
The small village of around 2,100 people is in the western foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains, about halfway between Taos and Taos Ski Valley. Given its size, it's easy to walk around and check out all the different shops, many of which are clustered together on one street. You won't find any chain stores in Arroyo Seco; instead, everything is locally owned. And no matter what type of art you're interested in, you'll likely find something that catches your eye here, created by the local makers and craftspeople.
Art abounds in Arroyo Seco, New Mexico
Arroyo Seco is a bit of a pottery mecca. Wannamaker Pottery features work by Logan Wannamaker, who draws inspiration from the surrounding area for his creations and often uses local clay for his minimalist and functional pieces. Potter Scott Rutherford has a studio at Rottenstone Pottery where you can watch him work, and the 200-plus-year-old adobe building also has a gallery filled with everything from wood-fired pottery to paints and art prints, all by area artists. Another fantastic spot is Old Bones Gallery. Along with ceramics by the gallery founders, it has quality textiles and more.
At Santos Y Mas, you can get all kinds of folk art from New Mexico, as well as locally made tasty treats like toffee and homemade jam. For more home goods and gifts, you can shop new and used options at Arroyo Seco Mercantile. You'll find treasures like vintage Pendleton blankets, turquoise jewelry, and tinwork pieces.
Fine Art New Mexico is a gallery with photographs and high-quality prints of Southwest art. And at Taos Wools, you can get small-batch, hand-dyed yarns. It runs popular weaving classes to make rugs, table runners, wall hangings, and the like, and it even has a little house that you can rent out while you're in town for a class.
Planning a trip to Arroyo Seco
Once you've wandered through Arroyo Seco and checked out all the fun galleries and shops, you've probably worked up an appetite. Sol Food Cafe serves organic and local ingredients whenever possible, and it's the go-to spot in town for a sandwich. Taos Cow has yummy, homemade ice cream with a rotating flavor selection. ACEQ is the place to go for dinner, and it was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" with Guy Fieri. And while Arroyo Seco can be a day trip from Taos, there's a number of Airbnb and Vrbo rentals in the area, in case you want to stay overnight.
An important thing to keep in mind when you visit Arroyo Seco is that it's at an elevation of 7,634 feet. That can be high enough to experience some effects of altitude sickness like headaches and tiredness. Make sure to take it easy on your first day or two in the area, drink lots of water, and wear sunscreen. You won't want anything to hold you back from fully enjoying this wonderful spot.