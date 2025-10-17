One Of NYC's Closest Suburbs Is This Walkable Connecticut Hamlet With Nautical New England Charm

If you're looking for a quiet, walkable hamlet with New England charm just a short train ride from New York City, you'll find it in Connecticut's Greenwich neighborhood of Cos Cob. This community is nestled on the Long Island Sound and the west side of the Mianus River (about 35 miles from the crowded Times Square, deemed "America's Worst Tourist Trap"). Your train ride from Grand Central Station will take a little over an hour, making it a great area if you work in the city but want a suburban respite.

The Connecticut hamlet has a center where you can run your errands on foot, and in the main business district, you'll see the post office, the Cos Cob Library, and many restaurants and shops fairly close to each other. This central part of its downtown is known as "the Hub," between Strickland Road and East Putnam Avenue, and you'll find a group of specialty stores that give it a village-like atmosphere.

The community's staple is the water, as the Cos Cob Harbor and Mianus River are major parts of the scenery, filled with boats, yachts, and people rowing to their heart's desire. This maritime activity is a part of the area's lifestyle, adding to the nautical vibes of this stretch of Connecticut's coast. Your walks will take you down quiet streets with classic New England houses, like Colonial- and Cape Cod-style homes. These residences often have large yards and porches, so waving to the neighbors might be welcomed. The general environment is peaceful, and you'll see people walking dogs and children riding bikes through the streets. It's helpful to know that even with a walkable town center, sidewalks are not in all the residential parts of the neighborhood, which can make walking to the hub a bit more difficult.