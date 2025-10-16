A Creepy Abandoned Zoo Can Be Found On A Haunting New Hampshire Trail With Unparalleled Views

From an eerie lighthouse standing empty along California's coast to closed but still nostalgic amusement parks whose carousels stopped spinning decades ago, some of the creepiest spots in the U.S. are its abandoned destinations. However, there is still beauty to be found in forgotten places. In New Hampshire, Benson Park is one such abandoned area.

Situated on the lushly forested edge of Hudson, New Hampshire, Benson Park is the former site of Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Opened in 1927, the zoo and amusement park was operated by an England-born animal trainer named John T. Benson, who bought a 200-acre plot of land to house the menagerie of exotic creatures he'd obtained from across the globe. In its heyday, the park was a popular attraction, luring people from all across New England wishing to get a glimpse of the lions, elephants, gorillas, and other animals that populated its large cages.

After 60 years of business, Benson's Wild Animal Park closed down in 1987. However, instead of falling into complete decay, the empty cages were kept intact, and the area surrounding the zoo ruins was refurbished into an outdoor wonderland with a hiking trail, a playground, and acres of recreational spaces open to the public. If a hauntingly beautiful hike through a creepy abandoned zoo sounds up your alley, plan your visit to Benson Park.