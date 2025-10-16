A Creepy Abandoned Zoo Can Be Found On A Haunting New Hampshire Trail With Unparalleled Views
From an eerie lighthouse standing empty along California's coast to closed but still nostalgic amusement parks whose carousels stopped spinning decades ago, some of the creepiest spots in the U.S. are its abandoned destinations. However, there is still beauty to be found in forgotten places. In New Hampshire, Benson Park is one such abandoned area.
Situated on the lushly forested edge of Hudson, New Hampshire, Benson Park is the former site of Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Opened in 1927, the zoo and amusement park was operated by an England-born animal trainer named John T. Benson, who bought a 200-acre plot of land to house the menagerie of exotic creatures he'd obtained from across the globe. In its heyday, the park was a popular attraction, luring people from all across New England wishing to get a glimpse of the lions, elephants, gorillas, and other animals that populated its large cages.
After 60 years of business, Benson's Wild Animal Park closed down in 1987. However, instead of falling into complete decay, the empty cages were kept intact, and the area surrounding the zoo ruins was refurbished into an outdoor wonderland with a hiking trail, a playground, and acres of recreational spaces open to the public. If a hauntingly beautiful hike through a creepy abandoned zoo sounds up your alley, plan your visit to Benson Park.
Hiking through the abandoned zoo at Benson Park, New Hampshire
Situated just across the border of Massachusetts and New Hampshire, Benson Park is about 45 miles north of Boston Logan International Airport, in case you're flying to the area. With free parking and free admission, the 168-acre park is open daily to visitors (at time of writing). The best way to explore the remnants of the abandoned zoo is by hiking the Benson Park Hiking Trail. Located inside the park, the 3.2-mile trail passes through the densely forested property, meandering by many of the zoo's original structures. Along the way, you'll see the former ticket booth (which has since been repainted and restored into a visitors' kiosk), an empty elephant barn, and a small pond once filled with alligators. There's also a massive cage that once held a 500-pound silverback gorilla that's still adorned with a colorful wildlife mural. Informational placards dot the property, detailing the stories of the animals that populated the zoo.
Beyond its wild animal lore, the park is home to several unique features, including a giant red shoe inspired by the children's nursery rhyme, "The Old Woman in the Shoe." Brave visitors can even climb the steps of the shoe and explore inside. The park also contains a newly-built playground and a 9/11 memorial with a beam recovered from the World Trade Center.
Though it may feel a bit eerie to wander around an abandoned zoo, the views are unmatched. Peaceful ponds dotted with lily pads, wooden bridges passing under canopies of trees, acres of green grass, and winding trails comprise a journey that is nothing short of enchanting. Boasting both scenic serenity and abandoned beauty, Benson Park is truly a one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure. And if you're looking to stop by more forgotten gems in the state, Thornton Gore, a once-thriving but now abandoned New Hampshire town, is just a 1.5-hour drive away.