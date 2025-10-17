Pennsylvania's Quiet Mountain Borough Is A Wholesome Hidden Gem With A Friendly Community And Outdoor Fun

Located in northeastern Pennsylvania, almost 100 miles from Philadelphia and a 25-minute drive from Pennsylvania's underrated state park with lakeside trails and quiet cabins, is the friendly little town of Weatherly. Fans of the outdoors will love it here: just three miles from Round Head Mountain and standing at 1,100 feet above sea level, Weatherly is in the ridge and valley region of the Appalachian Mountains. The Appalachians, incidentally, are one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world. Not only are they older than the rings of Saturn, but they were also once connected to the Scottish Highlands before the supercontinent Pangea broke apart.

Founded in 1825 and originally known as Black Creek, Weatherly got its current name because David Weatherly, the director of the local railroad who also happened to be a clockmaker, promised to give the town a clock if they renamed the area after him. The townspeople agreed to the change, but David Weatherly vanished and didn't deliver on the clock. Today, Weatherly has a population of around 2,600 people.

Weatherly is accessible by car, or you can take the number 21 bus from Philadelphia. The bus leaves Philadelphia bus station every day at 3pm and takes about three hours. There are a few hotels located in the nearby towns of Hazelton and Jim Thorpe. RoundStone camping resort, where you can rent cabins and tents, is under three miles away if you fancy something more outdoorsy.