This Serene Pennsylvania Trail Hugs The Picturesque Delaware Canal For Nearly 60 Miles

Though it's often overlooked for the big-hitters out west, Pennsylvania is a great state for outdoor recreation. There are great hiking and kayaking opportunities in the Poconos Mountains, and stunning driving routes cutting through the heart of the state, like the forest-shrouded Longhouse Scenic National Byway, Pennsylvania's "Road to the Authentic America."

For one of the Keystone State's most serene outdoor activities, head to the Delaware Canal, which, despite the name, hugs the border with New Jersey. Built in 1832, the canal was part of the grand network of waterways designed to ferry trade around the newly minted United States of America. With 165 feet of drop and more than 20 locks across its 60 miles, it's a marvel of old-world engineering. While the 1900s and the rise of the "iron horse" of rail travel sounded the death knell for the Delaware Canal as a trade route, it now offers modern visitors that perfect mix of bucolic scenery and historic charm.

To experience this, you'll want to journey along the Delaware Canal Towpath Trail, running along the bank of the waterway from stem to stern. Starting at Easton in the north and finishing in Bristol in the south, the tree-shadowed path winds leisurely past locks and aqueducts, historic homes and inns, picnic sites, and lovely little towns.