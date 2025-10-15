Escape To New York's Wonderfully Artsy 'Painted Village In The Sky' With Catskill Views Before Fall Ends

Thanks to Charleston's pastel-hued Rainbow Row and the vibrantly painted townhouses of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter, both cities are known for being colorful. Less familiar to many are the small towns that made Fodor's list of "The 15 Most Colorful Small Towns in America," including Ogunquit, Starkville, and Tannersville. Located in the Catskills, Tannersville is nicknamed the "Painted Village in the Sky," and with whimsically decorated buildings framed by fall foliage, this New York town lives up to its reputation especially well in autumn.

South African-born artist Elena Patterson is the woman behind Tannersville's lively facades. In 2003, in collaboration with the Hunter Foundation and with the support of local residents, Patterson brought the "Paint Program" to town, enlivening Main Street's shops, restaurants, and houses with bright colors from seafoam green and magenta to neon yellow and lavender. The cheerful atmosphere downtown is only enhanced in the fall season. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, peak colors are visible in the region around mid-October, so now is the perfect time to escape to Tannersville before the season ends.