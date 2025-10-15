Escape To New York's Wonderfully Artsy 'Painted Village In The Sky' With Catskill Views Before Fall Ends
Thanks to Charleston's pastel-hued Rainbow Row and the vibrantly painted townhouses of New Orleans' iconic French Quarter, both cities are known for being colorful. Less familiar to many are the small towns that made Fodor's list of "The 15 Most Colorful Small Towns in America," including Ogunquit, Starkville, and Tannersville. Located in the Catskills, Tannersville is nicknamed the "Painted Village in the Sky," and with whimsically decorated buildings framed by fall foliage, this New York town lives up to its reputation especially well in autumn.
South African-born artist Elena Patterson is the woman behind Tannersville's lively facades. In 2003, in collaboration with the Hunter Foundation and with the support of local residents, Patterson brought the "Paint Program" to town, enlivening Main Street's shops, restaurants, and houses with bright colors from seafoam green and magenta to neon yellow and lavender. The cheerful atmosphere downtown is only enhanced in the fall season. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, peak colors are visible in the region around mid-October, so now is the perfect time to escape to Tannersville before the season ends.
Take in the colors of autumn in Tannersville
Stroll down Main Street to take in views of Tannersville's most decorative buildings, including the old-fashioned Catskill Mountain Country Store, which features a vintage-looking ice cream parlor. The colorfully painted Last Chance Antiques & Cheese Café, specializing in gourmet cheeses and craft beer, doubles as a great spot for lunch or drinks. Mama's Boy Burgers, just as vibrantly decorated inside as it is on the outside, is another excellent choice for a casual meal.
Stepping away from downtown, you'll notice that most structures are painted in more conventional shades. But thanks to the Catskills' fall foliage, characterized by maples, birches, and oaks that turn bright hues of red, yellow, and orange, the area is beautifully colorful at this time of year. Head to the Mountain Top Arboretum, just a five-minute drive north of Main Street, to explore trails and boardwalks framed by native trees, many with changing leaves. The public garden is free to enter (though a $5 donation is suggested, as of this writing) and open daily from dawn to dusk.
Plan your trip to the Catskills this fall
In addition to cozy cabins and cottages for rent through Airbnb, Tannersville has a range of attractive accommodations ideal for a weekend escape this fall. Hotel Mountain Brook, a boutique hotel located in a restored 1940s mountain lodge, has a stargazing deck, a bocce court, and a lounge warmed by a stone fireplace. Rooms start at $279 per night, and the hotel is just a few minutes away on foot from Main Street.
Near the Mountain Top Arboretum, a short drive from town, Deer Mountain Inn (rooms from $390 per night) is another fantastic option set on a wooded 168-acre estate with views of the surrounding Catskills. The lodge's rooms and four wood-lined cabins are furnished with quaint antiques, and the restaurant, with a large patio and a fireplace bar, is a destination on its own.
Tannersville is an hour's drive from Albany, or a three-hour trip using public transportation. If you're exploring the area by car, don't miss a visit to the nearby Kaaterskill Clove, a majestic canyon hidden in the Catskill Mountains — it's just a 15-minute drive from Tannersville.