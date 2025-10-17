Mississippi's Vintage Coca-Cola Destination Brims With Unique Treats, Educational Fun, And Souvenirs

With Coca-Cola so ubiquitous on shelves and in eateries and bars worldwide, it's easy to forget to consider where it comes from. But if you've ever wondered about the origin of the most popular soft drink in the world — or at least one part of the soda's saga — or even if you simply love a quirky town and learning something fun and new, then you'll want to plan a trip to Vicksburg, Mississippi. Established in the 1700s, the city has a rich history spanning back centuries (including a Civil War battle and an appearance in the literature of William Faulkner), but its tastiest accomplishment is its status as the location where Coca-Cola was first bottled, back in 1894.

Situated only 45 miles (or 45 minutes) along Interstate 20 from Jackson, Vicksburg is an easy day-trip for Jackson's city dwellers or a memorable add-on for visitors to the state capital. While Mississippi is home to many food-and-drink-based destinations — including Brookhaven's family-friendly tea farm for unmatched fresh brews and The Shed, a cult-famous outdoor barbecue restaurant in a bayou — a trip to Vicksburg is one mouthwatering locale you definitely won't want to miss.