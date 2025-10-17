Mississippi's Vintage Coca-Cola Destination Brims With Unique Treats, Educational Fun, And Souvenirs
With Coca-Cola so ubiquitous on shelves and in eateries and bars worldwide, it's easy to forget to consider where it comes from. But if you've ever wondered about the origin of the most popular soft drink in the world — or at least one part of the soda's saga — or even if you simply love a quirky town and learning something fun and new, then you'll want to plan a trip to Vicksburg, Mississippi. Established in the 1700s, the city has a rich history spanning back centuries (including a Civil War battle and an appearance in the literature of William Faulkner), but its tastiest accomplishment is its status as the location where Coca-Cola was first bottled, back in 1894.
Situated only 45 miles (or 45 minutes) along Interstate 20 from Jackson, Vicksburg is an easy day-trip for Jackson's city dwellers or a memorable add-on for visitors to the state capital. While Mississippi is home to many food-and-drink-based destinations — including Brookhaven's family-friendly tea farm for unmatched fresh brews and The Shed, a cult-famous outdoor barbecue restaurant in a bayou — a trip to Vicksburg is one mouthwatering locale you definitely won't want to miss.
Immerse yourself in carbonated history in Vicksburg
For a tall glass of educational fun, make your way to the Biedenharn Coca-Cola® Museum, fittingly situated in Vicksburg's downtown historic area. The museum's building was originally built in 1890 by the Biedenharn family, who operated a shoe store and a candy store out of it. How does Coca-Cola come into play here? Well, the company's founder, Asa Griggs Candler, asked Joseph Biedenharn if he'd stock Coca-Cola syrup in the candy shop. Biedenharn agreed, and in a prescient twist of fate, he made the decision to bottle the beverage — which at the time was only available at soda fountains — to make it more accessible to the community.
The rest, as they say, was history, and starting in 1894, Coca-Cola was bottled right here in Vicksburg. Today, the historic building is managed by the Vicksburg Foundation for Historic Preservation, and visitors can check out exhibits explaining this rich history and other interesting Coca-Cola-related tidbits and vintage advertisements. Be sure to bring your sweet tooth: The old-time candy shop has been brought back to life, proffering not only souvenirs but also tasty treats, including Coke Floats, fountain Cokes, and more.
Pick up one-of-a-kind souvenirs at the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum
Beverages aside, the gift shop at the Biedenharn Coca-Cola Museum has plenty of fun and unusual offerings available for purchase. From special-edition collectible Coke bottles hailing from major events like the Olympics and Super Bowl, to souvenir items including branded magnets, lunch boxes, and other paraphernalia, books about local history, and much more. Whether you're a Coca-Cola aficionado or simply someone with a taste for antique or collectible items and fun memorabilia, there's certainly something to occupy you here.
Know before you visit: The museum is open daily, save for major holidays, offering full days Monday to Saturday and limited afternoon hours on Sundays. Kids under 6 go free, and kids up to age 12 receive a youth discount. There are also group rates, so if you're a large family or a tour group, you'll want to call or email to ask what's possible. And if your time in Vicksburg hasn't satiated your desire for a destination full of educational and historical fun, you can always add on a pit stop at Mississippi's vintage, life-size replica of a 1920s small town: a unique, immersive living museum exhibit.