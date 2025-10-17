Indiana's Peaceful City Near Evansville Has Small-Town Charm, Lake Parks, And Friendly Vibes

The Midwest is home to many charming small towns, from Illinois' "best small town for adventure" to Missouri's best small town to retire in. In Indiana, you'll find a peaceful city with small-town charm, lake parks, and friendly vibes: Boonville.

Located about a half-hour drive from Evansville (where you'll find the nearest major airport) and a 20-minute drive from the Kentucky border, Boonville is a small city with a population of approximately 6,700 people. Boonville has a long history: The city was founded in 1818 and named after public official Ratliff Boon, said to be a cousin of frontiersman Daniel Boone. Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln spent some time there, attending court sessions and learning about the law.

Today, the city offers historic buildings, two lake parks, and a friendly community. Staying overnight? There's a small motel called the Motel Manor and a few Airbnbs in and around Boonville, but for a hotel, you'll need to drive to the neighboring cities of Evansville or Newburgh.