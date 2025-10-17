Indiana's Peaceful City Near Evansville Has Small-Town Charm, Lake Parks, And Friendly Vibes
The Midwest is home to many charming small towns, from Illinois' "best small town for adventure" to Missouri's best small town to retire in. In Indiana, you'll find a peaceful city with small-town charm, lake parks, and friendly vibes: Boonville.
Located about a half-hour drive from Evansville (where you'll find the nearest major airport) and a 20-minute drive from the Kentucky border, Boonville is a small city with a population of approximately 6,700 people. Boonville has a long history: The city was founded in 1818 and named after public official Ratliff Boon, said to be a cousin of frontiersman Daniel Boone. Before he became president, Abraham Lincoln spent some time there, attending court sessions and learning about the law.
Today, the city offers historic buildings, two lake parks, and a friendly community. Staying overnight? There's a small motel called the Motel Manor and a few Airbnbs in and around Boonville, but for a hotel, you'll need to drive to the neighboring cities of Evansville or Newburgh.
Boonville's small-town charm and friendly vibes
Many of Boonville's stores, restaurants, and community events are centered around Boonville Public Square and the surrounding area. Many of the buildings there were built in the late 1800s and early 1900s, giving it a charming vintage feel. Today, the square is a hub for local businesses. The Warrick County Courthouse, built in 1904, is a local landmark. In the surrounding area, you'll find stores like Miller's 5 & 10, a traditional five-and-dime store founded in 1958, and Persnickety's, a quirky gift and candle shop.
Several of Boonville's eateries are in the downtown area, too. Order a juicy hamburger at Commander's Grill, get the chicken wings at 3rd Street Saloon, or try the deep dish at Una Pizza. For dessert, treat yourself to a donut from Pioneer Bakery or a hand-dipped cone at TF Ice Cream. Most community events are centered around the square, such as Square Flair, a fall celebration featuring pumpkin painting and a cornhole tournament. In the winter season, you can enjoy Christmas in Boonvillage, an annual festive celebration that also includes a parade.
Exploring Boonville's parks
Boonville is home to two large lake parks, as well as a few smaller community parks. The largest is Scales Lake Park (pictured above), featuring a 66-acre lake with a swimming beach, hiking and mountain biking trails, a petting zoo, and both cabin and tent camping. People from the area come to hike, fish, boat, swim, and simply spend time in nature. The petting zoo is particularly popular with young kids. One The Dyrt reviewer calls Scales Lake Park "a gem of a park" with "everything you need for a memorable camping experience."
There's also Boonville City Lake Park, featuring a 15-acre lake, a splash park, multiple playgrounds, and a basketball court. While fishing is welcome (and the lake is stocked with bass, bluegill, and other species), swimming and boating are not permitted. Smaller parks around Boonville include Brackenridge Park, with a playground and basketball court, and Johnson Park, a small park in the downtown area that hosts a popular summer concert series. Spending time in southern Indiana? Don't miss this lush state park with adventurous hiking trails, caves, and a historic village.