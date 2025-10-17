Utah's Now-Abandoned Resort With Live Music Inside A Desert Was Once The Lavish 'Coney Island Of The West'

An abandoned desert resort in the landlocked state of Utah has found new life. This vestige of former decadence was once touted as the "Coney Island of the West," complete with a boardwalk, beach, and plenty of swimming. It was a popular vacation destination from the late 1800s to the 1950s. The Saltair that stands there today, though, is no longer the beach resort it once was. It does still attract crowds, but for a very different reason.

The current Saltair Pavilion is the third structure on the site, after a series of fires and other misfortunes. The first was built way back in 1893 by the Mormon church as a lakefront resort. Quickly, the Saltair became nicknamed the "Coney Island of the West" for its similar pavilion design, atmosphere, and carnival games. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invested quite a bit of money into the property, hoping to make a family-friendly vacation destination out west for Mormon families. Like Coney Island, the pier included rides like a rollercoaster, a merry-go-round, and a Ferris wheel. Utah may not have ocean access, but this spot on the Great Salt Lake brought in hundreds of thousands of people every year at one point. It should be noted that the Salt Lake area has long been and is still adding new attractions and communities. For example, not far away from the Saltair, a fast-growing city near Utah Lake is building a uniquely designed, walkable downtown.

As for the original Saltair, the resort lasted until 1925, when the original building burnt down. This is when Saltair 2.0 rose from the ashes. The second rendition of the building lasted from 1926 until WWII. In the 1980s, a third and final facade was built a mile west of the original resort. The third version of the property faced a flooding problem and ended up pivoting away from its identity as a resort. Now a live music venue, The Saltair has seen many an iconic act roll through its doors. Acts from Marilyn Manson to the Dave Matthews Band, Kesha, and Panic! at the Disco have graced the stage here, giving the building a new life yet again.