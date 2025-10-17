Just Outside Of Fort Collins Is Colorado's Walkable, Artsy Town With Small Town Soul And Rodeo Flair
Looking for the convenience of a large city, but the soul of a small town? Drive about 30 miles from Fort Collins, Colorado, and you'll find both in Greeley, a community of around 116,000 people. While there are smaller regional airports closer to Greeley, the closest large airport is Denver International Airport, just 57 miles away. Despite its population, Greeley feels like a smaller community that celebrates its rodeo and western roots, is home to a thriving, walkable downtown, and boasts a dynamic arts scene. Just like the nearby town of Windsor known for its many festivals and celebrations, Greeley regularly holds events to keep the community close and the small-town feel alive for residents and visitors alike.
Regardless of which season you visit Greeley, there will be a variety of festivities for you to enjoy. Whether showcasing the town's cultural diversity or acknowledging it's deeply-rooted agricultural traditions, the town enjoys celebrating together. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, so be sure and attend Blarney on the Block to celebrate all things Celtic. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipe players, and other live entertainment while sipping a green beer. Visiting in June? Head to the campus of the University of Northern Colorado for the city's Juneteenth celebration, a lively event with music, food, and a bazaar showcasing products from black-owned businesses. October is a very busy time in Greeley. Events include Oktobrewfest, Trick or Treat Street, and Howl-o-Ween at Centennial Village. Cold weather doesn't put a damper on the fun, either. Christmas festivities usually include a parade, the Greeley Festival of Trees, and Winterfest. Once the holidays are over, keep your eyes open for Freezy Daze.
Greeley honors their Western heritage with rodeo and more
Greeley may not be able to claim the title of the world's largest outdoor rodeo. Cody, Wyoming, already owns that crown. However, Greeley is home to the Greeley Stampede, an annual Western Heritage Festival that continues for almost two weeks and includes numerous rodeo events. The festival also features the state's largest Fourth of July celebration, which includes a parade with around 120 floats, 40,000 spectators, and, of course, fireworks. More than 220,000 people from all parts of the world attend the festival each year. The family-friendly event, held at Island Grove Regional Park, also features a demolition derby, western art, children's activities, vendors, a carnival, and plenty of delicious food. Music is a huge part of the festival, which has three separate stages for concerts: the SuperStars Concert Series, the Civitas Park Music Stage, and the Locals Stage.
Then it's time to watch cowboys kick up some dust. The rodeo events are the highlight of the festival, drawing both top names in the sport as well as those working their way up. Fans can watch a PRCA rodeo event (complete with mutton bustin for the kids) and a "Heritage of Mexico" rodeo, which features choreographed specialty acts and Mariachi music. Fans of bull riding and bullfighting are in luck. In addition to the bull riding at the PRCA rodeo and the Portuguese-style Bull Fights at the Heritage of Mexico event, the festival features two additional events that pit men against bulls. The PRCA Xtreme Bull Tour features some of the best cowboys in the nation facing off against the meanest bulls ever seen, while the American Bull Fighting event features edge-of-your-seat intensity as cowboys and bulls collide.
Go on a walkable art and culture tour in Greeley
The community of Greeley takes every opportunity to showcase their artsy, cultural side. In fact, with over 220 pieces of outdoor art, you are always within steps of beautiful artwork. An easy way to see the artwork, as well as the historic buildings in the downtown district, is a walking tour. The Greeley Historic Preservation Society offers two free guided walking tours each July. One takes participants to view five historic churches found in the downtown district, while the other highlights the Cottonwood Neighborhood, where a shift in architectural design occurred in the 1960s and 1970s. Prefer to go at your own pace? Take the self-guided tour of downtown. Plan to spend the whole day walking past and checking out restaurants, breweries, an escape room, and even an indoor ice rink. Visitors can learn about the history of the area and the people who lived here at the Centennial Village Museum, the Meeker Home Museum, and the Greeley History Museum. If you have time, stop by the Colorado Model Railroad Museum, where guests can walk inside a caboose, and view a working model railroad that covers 5,500 square feet.
A night enjoying the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra (GPO) is a must-do event while in town. The GPO has some of the best professional musicians in the state, and has been performing for residents for more than 100 years with no sign of slowing down. All concerts are family-friendly, but children must be at least 3 years of age. Each concert is unique. You may hear works from Bach and Bernstein, or perhaps Michael Jackson and Led Zeppelin. Looking for more artsy Colorado towns? Check out the eclectic mountain city of Lafayette, less than an hour's drive from Greeley, to experience "Art on the Street" and continue your Colorado culture tour.