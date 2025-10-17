Just Outside Of Fort Collins Is Colorado's Walkable, Artsy Town With Small Town Soul And Rodeo Flair

Looking for the convenience of a large city, but the soul of a small town? Drive about 30 miles from Fort Collins, Colorado, and you'll find both in Greeley, a community of around 116,000 people. While there are smaller regional airports closer to Greeley, the closest large airport is Denver International Airport, just 57 miles away. Despite its population, Greeley feels like a smaller community that celebrates its rodeo and western roots, is home to a thriving, walkable downtown, and boasts a dynamic arts scene. Just like the nearby town of Windsor known for its many festivals and celebrations, Greeley regularly holds events to keep the community close and the small-town feel alive for residents and visitors alike.

Regardless of which season you visit Greeley, there will be a variety of festivities for you to enjoy. Whether showcasing the town's cultural diversity or acknowledging it's deeply-rooted agricultural traditions, the town enjoys celebrating together. Everyone is Irish on St. Patrick's Day, so be sure and attend Blarney on the Block to celebrate all things Celtic. Enjoy Irish dancers, bagpipe players, and other live entertainment while sipping a green beer. Visiting in June? Head to the campus of the University of Northern Colorado for the city's Juneteenth celebration, a lively event with music, food, and a bazaar showcasing products from black-owned businesses. October is a very busy time in Greeley. Events include Oktobrewfest, Trick or Treat Street, and Howl-o-Ween at Centennial Village. Cold weather doesn't put a damper on the fun, either. Christmas festivities usually include a parade, the Greeley Festival of Trees, and Winterfest. Once the holidays are over, keep your eyes open for Freezy Daze.