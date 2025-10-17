Florida's Most Cinematic Aquarium Is A Lush Island Lagoon To Swim With Dolphins And Sea Lions

Islamorada, Florida, is known as the sportfishing capital of the world, and anglers flock to this tropical fishing mecca in hopes of catching a variety of species such as tarpon, sailfish, bonefish, permit, mahi, redfish, grouper, snook, and more. This is also where you'll find Robbie's of Islamorada — one of the Florida Keys' iconic road trip stops where you can feed tarpon. However, this tropical Florida Keys town has another entirely different way to experience the local marine life, too. If the idea of swimming with dolphins, sharks, rays, and sea lions sounds like the best day ever, you'll want to check out Theater of the Sea. Some of the sea lions and dolphins are also quite artistic, and you can get creative with them. Yes — these marine creatures will actually paint a picture for you.

Theater of the Sea is the most popular attraction in Islamorada, and those who go have great things to say about their experience. One Google reviewer shared, "Theater of the Sea was such a fun and unforgettable experience! The park is beautifully maintained, and the shows are both entertaining and educational. You can really tell the animals are well cared for, and the staff are so knowledgeable and passionate about what they do." The experience is also family-friendly, with most shows and experiences offered for all ages, so you can bring everyone along.