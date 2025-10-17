New Jersey's Abandoned Train Tracks Are Being Transformed Into Gorgeous And Useful Green Spaces

Beginning in the 1960s, the rails-to-trails movement has sought to turn the abandoned routes of former train lines into paths for people to enjoy on foot or by bicycle. They offer a perfect way to get some outdoor activity while taking in unique sites and history. New Jersey's railroad history runs deep, with the first American-built steam locomotive operated in Hoboken, an underrated Manhattan suburb with a vibrant history. At one point, New Jersey was crisscrossed with thousands of miles of tracks, being a crucial trunk line for coal transportation.

As the 1900s crept onward, though, railroads declined, and the state had more abandoned tracks than any other. These unused pieces of land are finally starting to see some new life — as of October 1st, 2025, Passaic County opened a new rail trail called the Highlands Rail Trail that's part of an expanding network of many across the state. The route is about 2 miles long in Wanaque, a quaint New Jersey suburb with vibrant fall colors and community fun. It was put in place over the former tracks of the New York & Greenwood Lake Railway, which operated from the 1870s to the 1980s but has sat forgotten ever since.

The path is designed not only to give people the chance to enjoy a scenic route through the wooded Highlands of North New Jersey, but also to offer an alternative connection between shops and parks in the area without needing to rely on the limited Ringwood Avenue. The trail starts on Union Avenue and runs north to F A Orechio Drive, with views of the Wanaque Reservoir along the way. Those flying in can reach Wanaque in about a 45-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport or just under an hour from LaGuardia Airport.