New Jersey's Abandoned Train Tracks Are Being Transformed Into Gorgeous And Useful Green Spaces
Beginning in the 1960s, the rails-to-trails movement has sought to turn the abandoned routes of former train lines into paths for people to enjoy on foot or by bicycle. They offer a perfect way to get some outdoor activity while taking in unique sites and history. New Jersey's railroad history runs deep, with the first American-built steam locomotive operated in Hoboken, an underrated Manhattan suburb with a vibrant history. At one point, New Jersey was crisscrossed with thousands of miles of tracks, being a crucial trunk line for coal transportation.
As the 1900s crept onward, though, railroads declined, and the state had more abandoned tracks than any other. These unused pieces of land are finally starting to see some new life — as of October 1st, 2025, Passaic County opened a new rail trail called the Highlands Rail Trail that's part of an expanding network of many across the state. The route is about 2 miles long in Wanaque, a quaint New Jersey suburb with vibrant fall colors and community fun. It was put in place over the former tracks of the New York & Greenwood Lake Railway, which operated from the 1870s to the 1980s but has sat forgotten ever since.
The path is designed not only to give people the chance to enjoy a scenic route through the wooded Highlands of North New Jersey, but also to offer an alternative connection between shops and parks in the area without needing to rely on the limited Ringwood Avenue. The trail starts on Union Avenue and runs north to F A Orechio Drive, with views of the Wanaque Reservoir along the way. Those flying in can reach Wanaque in about a 45-minute drive from Newark Liberty International Airport or just under an hour from LaGuardia Airport.
More rail trails opened and planned around New Jersey
There are several projects underway throughout New Jersey that are focused on revitalizing its abandoned railroad tracks as trails. One of the biggest projects, which first broke ground in July 2025, is the planned Essex-Hudson Greenway. It's supposed to be nearly 9 miles long and 100 feet wide, designed to connect major urban and suburban cities like Jersey City, Newark, and Montclair. The trail's development will dovetail with ecological restoration, including the addition of trees, which could make it an easy fall foliage destination near New York City. It will also have public spaces like playgrounds and performance areas for the newly connected communities to enjoy.
According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, there are already about 350 miles of rail trails around New Jersey, with 19 more trails being developed. Another recently created trail is the Pompton Valley Rail Trail, opened in May 2025, connecting the northern towns of Pequannock and Wayne. The trail is just over 5 miles along a former railroad. Like the Highlands Rail Trail, it relied on federal funding (rather than tax revenue), meaning that the state's growing pathway network doesn't burden local budgets, and it will, indeed, keep growing. As reported by Morris County, Passaic County Commissioner John Bartlett described the trail as part of a "vision for a much larger regional trail network."