New Jersey's Quaint Suburb Outside New York Is A Lovely Spot With Trails, Vibrant Fall Colors, And Community Fun

What's the most jarring contrast to New York City you can imagine? How about a quaint New Jersey suburb so peaceful, it's named after the Lenni Lenape tribe's word for "rest"? With lovely trails, community fun, and vibrant fall colors, the borough of Wanaque offers a bucolic suburban escape from the Big Apple — a mere 33 miles away — that feels like another dimension.

A keen sense of disorientation hits one at Wanaque. The colonial and Cape Cod-style homes with obligatory driveways dotting its quiet streets stand wholly apart from the sky-scraping chaos of New York City; its 11,317 residents are a mere blip compared to the crowds one typically sees on a morning commute. Yet this serenity is the trademark of New Jersey's woodlands, which become a haven for leaf-peepers every fall.

It's no secret that the East Coast offers some of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., with the Garden State providing plenty of chances to drive past gorgeous autumn hues. Yet Wanaque's peaceful nature also leaves it devoid of major attractions. The best bet for any visit is to treat the suburb like a worthwhile pit stop that offers many forays into nature and fun, especially during the fall.