New Jersey's Quaint Suburb Outside New York Is A Lovely Spot With Trails, Vibrant Fall Colors, And Community Fun
What's the most jarring contrast to New York City you can imagine? How about a quaint New Jersey suburb so peaceful, it's named after the Lenni Lenape tribe's word for "rest"? With lovely trails, community fun, and vibrant fall colors, the borough of Wanaque offers a bucolic suburban escape from the Big Apple — a mere 33 miles away — that feels like another dimension.
A keen sense of disorientation hits one at Wanaque. The colonial and Cape Cod-style homes with obligatory driveways dotting its quiet streets stand wholly apart from the sky-scraping chaos of New York City; its 11,317 residents are a mere blip compared to the crowds one typically sees on a morning commute. Yet this serenity is the trademark of New Jersey's woodlands, which become a haven for leaf-peepers every fall.
It's no secret that the East Coast offers some of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S., with the Garden State providing plenty of chances to drive past gorgeous autumn hues. Yet Wanaque's peaceful nature also leaves it devoid of major attractions. The best bet for any visit is to treat the suburb like a worthwhile pit stop that offers many forays into nature and fun, especially during the fall.
Wanaque's trails, colors, and locals
Foliage chasers know a few ideal ways to see fall's kaleidoscope: from behind a car window, atop a hillside, or up close and personal. Wanaque offers a chance for all three. The Ramapo Mountain State Forest sits right next to it, and visitors can take a scenic drive on Ramapo Valley Road on their way in and out of the park. Once there, visitors will find more than enough to keep them happy, with trails that pass alongside lakes and castle ruins, with challenging stretches to boot.
Hikers can also head over to the Wanaque Ridge Trail Loop, a short drive east of town. The 4-mile loop covers plenty of ground. In just a couple of hours, it crosses the Wanaque River and hits some steep inclines (it's a ridge trail, after all) and gains about 700 feet in elevation. At the top, you'll get a full view of the vibrant fall colors.
Wanaque consistently ranks as one of the safer communities in the area, boasting a crime rate well below the state and national averages. The resulting sense of peace has allowed the community here to thrive. The local calendar is often filled with concerts, movie nights, game nights, and more.
Visiting Wanaque: How to get here and where to stay
If you want to experience fall's psychedelic shift in color in Wanaque, you'll need a car. From New York, Interstate 287 will get you there while providing the best views. Those flying in should book their flight to LaGuardia Airport, which will leave you about 45 minutes away. Before you recoil in horror at the thought, think again. LaGuardia has gone from being a total nightmare to one of the best airports in America.
If you're driving in from the northeast, stop by Ringwood State Park, a serene getaway with a lake, trails, and the New Jersey Botanical Garden. Those visiting around Halloween can bump up the spooky factor by visiting a mysterious "ghost bridge" that has locals buzzing, located about 20 minutes away.
Given Wanaque's diminutive size, accommodations within the suburb are hard to come by. You're better off looking at the options in nearby Riverdale or Mahwah, which feature several big-name chain hotels and more local accommodations starting around $100 per night. The conditions at the surrounding state parks tend to get icy during the winter, so plan your trip in the heart of fall to see the best colors while taking advantage of the slightly warmer temperatues. And be sure to bring a good camera with panoramic settings to capture the autumn show in its full beauty.