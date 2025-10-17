Between San Diego And Carlsbad On The California Coast Is An Amenity-Rich Beachy Park By Downtown Del Mar

There's something uniquely appealing about North County San Diego, the region stretching north from the city along the sunny shoreline of the Pacific Ocean. In addition to the colorful Carlsbad Flower Fields and vibrant beach communities like Encinitas, the coast is dotted with state- and city-run parks perfect for picnics and outdoor recreation. One of the loveliest, framed by towering palm trees with a wide, grassy lawn sloping down toward the sea, is Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

Famous for its world-class food and luxury resorts — and perhaps most of all for its historic racetrack, a thoroughbred horse racing venue co-founded by Bing Crosby in 1936 — Del Mar is located roughly midway between San Diego and Carlsbad. But one of the community's most charming features is its waterfront park, tucked away between the town center and the ocean.

With amenities ranging from walking paths and a children's playground to picnic tables and public showers, Powerhouse Park opens directly onto the Del Mar City Beach, which extends a mile north to the place where the San Dieguito River meets the Pacific. The beach is popular with surfers and sunbathers year-round, and lifeguards are on duty every day from 8 a.m. until an hour after sunset. Street parking can be tricky around the area, understandably, but it's relatively easy to park in one of the paid lots off the city beach.