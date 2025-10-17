Delaware's Best Retirement Destination Is This Charming City With Parks, Cafes, And A Downtown Riverwalk

When considering where to retire, tax benefits are important — when you're on a fixed income, money saved in taxes can make a significant difference. Florida often comes to mind, but Delaware ranks among the top five U.S. states where retirees could live on Social Security alone, thanks in part to no state sales tax and relatively low property taxes. Delaware is long known to corporations for being business-friendly on taxes, but there are also benefits for individuals. In addition, the state offers a high quality of life and a variety of communities — from seaside fun in Rehoboth Beach and beautiful barrier islands to the capital, Wilmington, and historic towns with European charm.

One place to consider is Seaford, which has been cited by World Atlas as one of the top towns on the Atlantic Coast for comfortable retirement living. With a population of about 8,000, it sits roughly equidistant between Delaware's beaches and the Chesapeake Bay. This means that Rehoboth Beach is approximately 35 miles to the east, and the bay is about the same distance to the west. Because Seaford is near the midpoint of the Delaware Peninsula, residents can enjoy easy access to coastal adventures without the crowds or the high prices of beachfront living.

Seaford is just 37 miles from the state capital of Dover, and is convenient to major East Coast cities. It is under 100 miles from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and just over 100 miles from Philadelphia. The nearest major airport is Baltimore/Washington International Airport, about 89 miles away, although it's also worth mentioning that Salisbury–Ocean City (SBY) is the nearest commercial airport, around 27 miles away.