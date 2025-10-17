Delaware's Best Retirement Destination Is This Charming City With Parks, Cafes, And A Downtown Riverwalk
When considering where to retire, tax benefits are important — when you're on a fixed income, money saved in taxes can make a significant difference. Florida often comes to mind, but Delaware ranks among the top five U.S. states where retirees could live on Social Security alone, thanks in part to no state sales tax and relatively low property taxes. Delaware is long known to corporations for being business-friendly on taxes, but there are also benefits for individuals. In addition, the state offers a high quality of life and a variety of communities — from seaside fun in Rehoboth Beach and beautiful barrier islands to the capital, Wilmington, and historic towns with European charm.
One place to consider is Seaford, which has been cited by World Atlas as one of the top towns on the Atlantic Coast for comfortable retirement living. With a population of about 8,000, it sits roughly equidistant between Delaware's beaches and the Chesapeake Bay. This means that Rehoboth Beach is approximately 35 miles to the east, and the bay is about the same distance to the west. Because Seaford is near the midpoint of the Delaware Peninsula, residents can enjoy easy access to coastal adventures without the crowds or the high prices of beachfront living.
Seaford is just 37 miles from the state capital of Dover, and is convenient to major East Coast cities. It is under 100 miles from Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and just over 100 miles from Philadelphia. The nearest major airport is Baltimore/Washington International Airport, about 89 miles away, although it's also worth mentioning that Salisbury–Ocean City (SBY) is the nearest commercial airport, around 27 miles away.
Why Seaford, Delaware, is a good place to retire
Seaford is a welcoming, scenic community where about 20% of residents are over 65, according to Neilsberg. That proportion is large enough to support essential amenities, yet the town is small enough to know your neighbors by name. Add in Delaware's tax-friendly policies, a mild four-season climate, historic attractions, and natural beauty – and Seaford shines as a retirement destination.
Delaware consistently ranks among the most tax-friendly states for retirees: There is no state sales tax, Social Security income is not taxed, and generous deductions apply to other forms of retirement income such as pensions and 401(k)s. The cost of living in Seaford is also modest, with Retirable noting a median home value of about $287,000. Retirees can stretch their savings while enjoying excellent healthcare access through the local TidalHealth Nanticoke system.
For those seeking community living, Manor House, a retirement community in Seaford, offers apartments and cottages surrounded by farmland, gardens, and walking paths. All care levels are included in monthly fees, eliminating any financial concerns about the possibility of needing skilled care. Seaford residents who live independently can also easily find community. Every summer, the riverwalk becomes a social hub where locals stroll, greet one another, and enjoy the water views. With strong community ties, accessible health care, financial advantages, and scenic surroundings, Seaford is an appealing retirement choice.
Parks, restaurants, a riverwalk, and more
Seaford's historic downtown sits gracefully along the Nanticoke River, a waterway that has shaped the community for more than 300 years. The Nanticoke Riverwalk is the town's crown jewel: An inviting riverside trail perfect for morning strolls, fishing, or simply sitting on a bench watching boats drift past. Come for dinner at the elegant downtown restaurant Bon Appetit or grab a coffee and freshly baked bagel at Davelli's Bagel Cafe or a hearty omelet at C and C's Country Kitchen. If you're craving comfort food, go to Smith's Cafe for a chicken pot pie and hush puppies before exploring the Seaford Museum. Housed in the city's former post office, the museum features exhibits that explore the area's Native American roots, the DuPont Nylon Plant (Seaford was once known as the "Nylon Capital of the World"), and Seaford's transformation from its plantation era.
You can also browse the locally produced artwork at the Nanticoke River Arts Council's Gallery 107 or head out into nature on one of the town's three walking trails or at nearby parks like Phillips Landing. The Nanticoke Heritage Byway links Seaford to dozens of historic and natural sites, including Trap Pond State Park.
Many people enjoy golf in retirement, and golfers in Seaford can tee off at Hooper's Landing Golf Course. History lovers can step back into Delaware's 19th-century past at the Governor Ross Mansion, which even hosts Victorian tea events created by the Seaford Historical Society. Between the art scene, the golf course, cozy downtown gathering spots, and opportunities to get involved in museums and local organizations, it's easy to stay socially engaged in Seaford.