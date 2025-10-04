The Top 5 US States Where Retirees Could Live On Social Security Alone, According To A New Study

For millions of older Americans, Social Security isn't just a safety net; it's a necessity for meeting expenses in retirement. Nearly three-quarters of retirees rely on these monthly checks for more than half of their income, and for 39% of seniors, it's their only source of support, according to The Senior Citizens League. Yet as housing, healthcare, and insurance costs climb, making those dollars last is becoming harder. A recent analysis by Realtor.com shows that Social Security benefits alone now cover basic living expenses in just 10 states – and this is for people who have paid off their mortgage. There's no one-size-fits-all answer about the best place to retire, as financial positions are very individual, as are priorities like proximity to family and where in a state one lives. But for those leaning heavily on Social Security, the best options, in order, are Delaware, Indiana, Arizona, Utah, and South Carolina. These five states stand out for their affordability, manageable housing costs, and overall livability.

It might be surprising not to find Florida on this list. Warm weather, no state income tax, and affordable communities like The Villages have long made it a retirement magnet. However, Florida is undesirable when factors like healthcare quality, home insurance costs, and natural disaster risk are considered. For example, property insurance averages $6,225 a year in Miami, more than double the national average of $2,290. Here's why these five very different states are good choices for people relying on Social Security.