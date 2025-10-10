Celebrity Cruises Joins Royal Caribbean In Canceling All Stops At Haiti's Dangerous Resort

If you have a cruise booked with Celebrity Cruises in the coming months, double-check your itinerary. The premium line has followed parent company Royal Caribbean in canceling stops at Labadee, Haiti. Once lauded for its security and pristine conditions, the private peninsula is now considered one of the most dangerous cruise ports in the Caribbean. Labadee, roughly 100 miles off Haiti's north coast, is leased by Royal Caribbean and serves as an exclusive port for its cruise brands. Guests can reach it only by boat, spending the day on the 260-acre beachfront, or exploring zip lines, roller coasters, a water park, snorkeling, and other resort-style amenities.

Celebrity previously offered 28 various shore excursions to Labadee, and frequently included it on itineraries to Key West and the Bahamas. The line now states that tours scheduled to stop in Labadee through the rest of 2025 and into 2026 will be rerouted to destinations such as Turks and Caicos, Grand Cayman, or Cozumel. At least 12 itineraries have been altered, mostly impacting two of its 15-deep fleet: Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity has notified affected guests, but it's always smart to double-check if you think your cruise plans might be impacted.

The cancellations come amid growing safety concerns in Haiti. The country's been under a state of emergency since March 2024, and the U.S. Department of State maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory. Armed crimes — including kidnappings, carjackings, robbery, and sexual assault — have surged as political instability and poverty escalate into what Amnesty International calls "a severe humanitarian and human rights crisis." Many areas, including the capital, Port-au-Prince, are primarily controlled by gangs. Although Celebrity has updated some of its itineraries, the line has not cited safety or security concerns as the reason for the decision.