One Of The East Coast's Best Places To Retire Is A Hudson River Village Filled With Art, Nature, And Cute Shops

Despite its close proximity to New York City, the Hudson Valley feels like another world. Urban landscapes and bustling boroughs give way to pastoral scenery and quaint villages like Piermont, offering a blissful haven where you can live out your golden years. Located in Rockland County, Piermont lies just a few miles away from Tappan, which features "America's oldest restaurant", taverns, and historic structures. With art, nature, and cute shops, it's no surprise that Piermont, — whose population of less than 3,000 (via Census Reporter) – has been named one of the best places to retire on the East Coast. This picturesque village sits on the Hudson River, and water views are visible throughout, including from Parelli Park.

According to reviewers on Google, this popular green space has benches from which visitors can admire the river. A user went as far as to write that Parelli Park is, "another reason for why Piermont is such a great place to visit or live." It's no secret that the Hudson Valley's natural splendor has long inspired individuals and artists. Fittingly, Piermont maintains a flourishing creative scene, and there are a handful of spots in town where you can observe and appreciate art, such as Piermont Fine Arts Gallery, which is open Thursday through Sunday and features rotating monthly exhibits.

Another highlight is the downtown stretch along Piermont Avenue. This cozy area hosts local businesses like clothing stores, a wine shop, a market, and more, including Presence of Piermont. That boutique (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) offers gifts for every generation, grandchildren included. Immaculate small town vibes aside, retiring in Piermont lets you fully embrace the Hudson Valley's beauty to the fullest.