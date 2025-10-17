One Of The East Coast's Best Places To Retire Is A Hudson River Village Filled With Art, Nature, And Cute Shops
Despite its close proximity to New York City, the Hudson Valley feels like another world. Urban landscapes and bustling boroughs give way to pastoral scenery and quaint villages like Piermont, offering a blissful haven where you can live out your golden years. Located in Rockland County, Piermont lies just a few miles away from Tappan, which features "America's oldest restaurant", taverns, and historic structures. With art, nature, and cute shops, it's no surprise that Piermont, — whose population of less than 3,000 (via Census Reporter) – has been named one of the best places to retire on the East Coast. This picturesque village sits on the Hudson River, and water views are visible throughout, including from Parelli Park.
According to reviewers on Google, this popular green space has benches from which visitors can admire the river. A user went as far as to write that Parelli Park is, "another reason for why Piermont is such a great place to visit or live." It's no secret that the Hudson Valley's natural splendor has long inspired individuals and artists. Fittingly, Piermont maintains a flourishing creative scene, and there are a handful of spots in town where you can observe and appreciate art, such as Piermont Fine Arts Gallery, which is open Thursday through Sunday and features rotating monthly exhibits.
Another highlight is the downtown stretch along Piermont Avenue. This cozy area hosts local businesses like clothing stores, a wine shop, a market, and more, including Presence of Piermont. That boutique (closed Mondays and Tuesdays) offers gifts for every generation, grandchildren included. Immaculate small town vibes aside, retiring in Piermont lets you fully embrace the Hudson Valley's beauty to the fullest.
Retirees have access to a plethora of outdoor activities in Piermont, New York
Retirement offers plenty of opportunities for outdoor activity. With the Hudson Valley as your backyard, staying active in Piermont is easy. One of the village's defining landmarks is the Piermont Pier. This site was used to transport soldiers during World War II, earning Piermont the nickname "Last Stop USA." Today, it's a popular spot for fishing and scenic strolls along the Hudson River. In fact, there is a paved walkway from Parelli Park (which includes a boat launch) to the pier. Away from the shoreline, you'll find the Old Erie Path, a rail-trail where you can delight in a picturesque woodland walk, especially vivid in the fall. You can access it via the historic Piermont Train Station, just a couple of blocks away from Piermont Avenue.
Heading north, the Old Erie Path morphs into the Raymond G. Esposito Trail, taking you all the way to Nyack. Nyack, with its own charm, is home to Nyack Beach State Park, known for its scenic trails and serenity. Southbound from the Piermont Train Station, the Old Erie Path connects to the Joseph B. Clarke Rail Trail, heading into the neighboring community of Sparkill. All three trails together form several miles of off-road routes that are bike-friendly (some parts paved, others gravel or dirt). You can purchase bikes, gear, or book a repair in town at Piermont Bicycle Connection, rated 4.8 stars on Google.
Tallman Mountain State Park sits directly next to Piermont and is another destination where you can hike or bike. Open year-round, reviewers say it's stunning in any season, including winter, when the land becomes blanketed by snow.
What else do you need to know about retiring in Piermont, New York?
Piermont offers retirees a quieter, unhurried lifestyle. Your days can be spent immersing yourself in nature and art, or exploring nearby villages such as Tarrytown, a cozy destination with historic charm and paranormal legacy. According to Census Reporter, 21% of Piermont's small population is 65 and older. Thus, you are likely to encounter fellow retirees while out and about. Piermont Avenue is lined with eateries and cafes, such as Bunbury's Coffee Shop and Turning Point, where weekly musical performances are held. As a result, there are plenty of places to gather, socialize, and meet friends. When you crave a taste of big city life or need to catch a flight, New York City is within reach.
The Big Apple is an hour's drive away from Piermont. Prefer to leave your car behind? Rockland Coaches offers an affordable bus service from Piermont to NYC and back. A round-trip ticket for those 62 and older is less than $15 as of this writing. That said, New York state is among the most expensive in the country. If your priority is retiring with a lower cost of living, Piermont may not be ideal. Real estate and rentals are limited; you can expect to spend more than $550,000 for a single-family home in the area, and rent often exceeds $2,000 per month.
Unfortunately, there are no senior living facilities within Piermont, but there are some nearby. This includes Dowling Gardens in Sparkill, an independent living community located five minutes away. Additionally, take into account that Piermont experiences all four seasons — this might not be ideal for some retirees.