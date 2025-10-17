One Of New England's Best Airbnbs Is A Dreamy Stay In Vermont With A Hot Tub And Fall Foliage Views
We're officially in the thick of fall travel season. It's time for a weekend getaway, and you need a place where you can get cozy, relax in the majesty of the changing colors, and bunker down for a few days. This Airbnb covers all your bases. One of New England's best rentals is this dreamy spot in Vermont, complete with a private hot tub and fall foliage views
With an almost 5-star rating, this Airbnb in Stowe, Vermont, is the perfect fall getaway location. It's a full cabin — unlike a hotel or traditional B&B — so you'll have it all to yourself. The classic A-frame has enough room for the whole family, a couple, or just you if you're seeking a solo retreat or a remote-work base for a week. This adorable, rustic home features four beds across three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three couples or several of your friends can comfortably spread out with privacy on one king, two queens, and a sofa bed.
Bohemian from top to bottom, this Airbnb has a minimalist but stylish interior. The A-frame's simplicity, combined with its large windows, will allow you to fully enjoy the fall scenery outside. Or, step right out and enjoy the home's porch or lawn, both of which are private and isolated from neighbors. As one of America's best small towns, Stowe is nicknamed "fall's color capital" for a reason. This is the perfect place to hide away and enjoy the changing seasons.
How to spend a fall weekend in Stowe, Vermont
If you're hoping for a staycation, you can definitely have a lovely trip here without ever leaving the property. With plenty of space to spread out, you could even set up an interim office while staying comfortably separated from where you'll eat and sleep. Most notably, The Canopy House has a hot tub that can fit up to six people at a time — perfect for the rapidly approaching chilly fall evenings.
That said, the property is ideally located for getting outside. Whether you're heading out for dinner or a full day, there's an adorable town right at your fingertips. And if you're hoping to enjoy some classic autumn activities, Stowe, Vermont, is the place to be. Downtown Stowe is a charming, walkable area where you can wander through locally owned shops, including two favorites: Shaw's General Store and Bear Pond Books. The downtown area is also filled with restaurants, bakeries, and cafes to keep you well fed on your day out.
If sitting on the porch is a little too slow for your taste, take one of the many hikes in and around Stowe. A famous landmark in Stowe, Vermont's ghostly covered bridge, is a New England attraction blending haunting lore with fall travel charm, perfect for spooky season. Hiking is also a great way to go leaf-peeping and maybe spot a waterfall or two. The walk to Moss Glen Falls takes about half an hour and starts just outside the main town. For experienced hikers, this awe-inspiring hike is one of the most photographed destinations in all of Vermont.