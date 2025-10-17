One Of New England's Best Airbnbs Is A Dreamy Stay In Vermont With A Hot Tub And Fall Foliage Views

We're officially in the thick of fall travel season. It's time for a weekend getaway, and you need a place where you can get cozy, relax in the majesty of the changing colors, and bunker down for a few days. This Airbnb covers all your bases. One of New England's best rentals is this dreamy spot in Vermont, complete with a private hot tub and fall foliage views

With an almost 5-star rating, this Airbnb in Stowe, Vermont, is the perfect fall getaway location. It's a full cabin — unlike a hotel or traditional B&B — so you'll have it all to yourself. The classic A-frame has enough room for the whole family, a couple, or just you if you're seeking a solo retreat or a remote-work base for a week. This adorable, rustic home features four beds across three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Three couples or several of your friends can comfortably spread out with privacy on one king, two queens, and a sofa bed.

Bohemian from top to bottom, this Airbnb has a minimalist but stylish interior. The A-frame's simplicity, combined with its large windows, will allow you to fully enjoy the fall scenery outside. Or, step right out and enjoy the home's porch or lawn, both of which are private and isolated from neighbors. As one of America's best small towns, Stowe is nicknamed "fall's color capital" for a reason. This is the perfect place to hide away and enjoy the changing seasons.