Between The Mormon Mountains And Lake Mead Is Nevada's Gem To Camp Or Kayak Pristine Waters
When people think of Nevada, Las Vegas is typically the first thought that pops up. While Sin City has streets full of bright lights, glamorous shopping opportunities, great shows, mouth-watering buffets offering a variety of delicious food, and, of course, gambling, the Silver State also has tons of natural beauty just waiting to be explored. A hidden gem is tucked away between the Mormon Mountains and Lake Mead: the community of Overton. Just 26 miles from Moapa Peak and 10 miles from the Valley of Fire State Park, visitors are able to explore the area's natural wonders by camping among petrified trees or enjoying crystal-clear waters via kayak. Overton is just a short, one-hour drive from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, so your adventure can begin just after you land in the state.
The Overton Arm of Lake Mead is a mere 16 miles from Overton and is a great place to enjoy some time on the water. Lake Mead is one of Nevada's best lakes for cooling off and soaking up views, covering 1.5 million acres with over 750 miles of shoreline. The erosive effect of wind and water has formed some amazing rock formations. Because the lake is at the junction of the Mojave, Great Basin, and Sonoran deserts, the weather stays warm, and its clear blue waters are perfect for enjoying all year long. In the Overton Arm, you can paddle through canyons and explore the Cottonwood and Preacher's coves.
In addition to kayaking, the Overton Arm is also perfect for scuba diving, swimming, boating, and simply relaxing on a secluded beach and sunbathing. In Lake Mead, Anglers try to catch rainbow trout, crappie, catfish, sunfish, and bass (striped, bigmouth, and smallmouth) — the Overton Arm is a great place to fish for record-breaking striped bass. While Lake Mead is great fun, there are plenty of additional dry-land activities waiting to be discovered near Overton.
Camping in the natural wonderlands near Overton
The Overton area is a great place to make your base camp for exploring the nearby rugged and beautiful landscapes, and there are some great campgrounds to choose from in Overton. The Fun 'n Sun RV Park (age-restricted to 55 and over from October to May) is pet-friendly and offers some great amenities, including a swimming pool, hot tub, and outdoor games like shuffleboard and cornhole. A Google reviewer says, "Nice rv park with a fair nightly rate. Clean large showers with hot water and plenty of pressure. Clean laundry with machines that work. Level pads and full hookups. Very friendly staff." For those who don't mind dry camping (meaning no electric, water, or sewer hook-ups), check out Poverty Flats Campground or the camping area at Overton Wildlife Management Area, with eight pull-through spots for RVs. Both areas are free to use and offer stunning views.
The Valley of Fire State Park, which is just as postcard-worthy as Red Rocks (but less crowded), is just 15 minutes away, with over 40,000 acres of red Aztec sandstone. As the sun sets, the area is particularly stunning, emitting a red glow that can be seen from miles away. The park also has petrified trees and images carved into rock (petroglyphs) that are more than 2,000 years old. There are some must-see locations, including Arch Rock (visible from the Scenic Loop), Elephant Rock (by the east entrance), and Fire Wave, whose rocks look like they have red and white zebra stripes. The Valley of Fire State Park is spectacular during sunrise and sunset, and there's no easier way to be there for both events than by camping inside the park. There are 72 campsites throughout the park, featuring tables, grills, and on-site restrooms with showers.