Between The Mormon Mountains And Lake Mead Is Nevada's Gem To Camp Or Kayak Pristine Waters

When people think of Nevada, Las Vegas is typically the first thought that pops up. While Sin City has streets full of bright lights, glamorous shopping opportunities, great shows, mouth-watering buffets offering a variety of delicious food, and, of course, gambling, the Silver State also has tons of natural beauty just waiting to be explored. A hidden gem is tucked away between the Mormon Mountains and Lake Mead: the community of Overton. Just 26 miles from Moapa Peak and 10 miles from the Valley of Fire State Park, visitors are able to explore the area's natural wonders by camping among petrified trees or enjoying crystal-clear waters via kayak. Overton is just a short, one-hour drive from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, so your adventure can begin just after you land in the state.

The Overton Arm of Lake Mead is a mere 16 miles from Overton and is a great place to enjoy some time on the water. Lake Mead is one of Nevada's best lakes for cooling off and soaking up views, covering 1.5 million acres with over 750 miles of shoreline. The erosive effect of wind and water has formed some amazing rock formations. Because the lake is at the junction of the Mojave, Great Basin, and Sonoran deserts, the weather stays warm, and its clear blue waters are perfect for enjoying all year long. In the Overton Arm, you can paddle through canyons and explore the Cottonwood and Preacher's coves.

In addition to kayaking, the Overton Arm is also perfect for scuba diving, swimming, boating, and simply relaxing on a secluded beach and sunbathing. In Lake Mead, Anglers try to catch rainbow trout, crappie, catfish, sunfish, and bass (striped, bigmouth, and smallmouth) — the Overton Arm is a great place to fish for record-breaking striped bass. While Lake Mead is great fun, there are plenty of additional dry-land activities waiting to be discovered near Overton.