The Best Historic Canal Cities To Wander (Other Than Venice), According To Research

One can't talk about canal cities without mentioning Amsterdam. Dominated by an intricate network of 165 canals and 1,281 bridges, progressively built since the beginning of the 17th century, the canal ring garnered a deserving distinction as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Shaped by visionary feats of hydraulic and civil engineering for the purpose of trade, shipping, and flood control, Amsterdam has retained its historical charm while adapting to modern life.

Visitors explore Amsterdam's waterways via the numerous boat tours offered by different companies, which now operate emission-free vessels following the city's ban on gas and diesel boat engines, a major change offering a quieter and more sustainable way for tourists to see the city. Lined with quaint centuries-old buildings, it's amazing to realize that locals live not just over the water but also on it: about 750 houseboats are moored along the canals, occupied by residents of the city just as traders had done in the 17th century. Out of the water, Amsterdam is easily explored on foot or, for the more daring, by bike. As the most ubiquitous way of getting around, biking in Amsterdam is not for the faint-hearted, as locals pedal along extensive bike paths with relentless speed and purpose. Adopt the unwritten rules ingrained in every Amsterdam local: keep to your lane, avoid swerving, and signal before every turn.

Even more than its museums, restaurants, boutiques, and parks, what is most poignant about Amsterdam is how its canals bear witness to centuries of life unfolding along its banks. As a Redditor aptly put it, "Amsterdam is special because people live in the old town despite tourists, not because of them."