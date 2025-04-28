This Popular European Capital Rolled Out A Major Change That Will Transform How Tourists See The City
One of the top tourist activities in Amsterdam is sailing through its elaborate canal system. It's the perfect way to soak in the city's unique landscape of distinctive architecture and charming bridges. But if you're planning an upcoming vacation to the Netherlands, be aware that this popular experience is changing.
Starting April 2025, Amsterdam implemented regulations requiring that all recreational vessels within the city's canals be emission-free. This targets boats that are used for leisure activities, like sailboats, motorboats, and rowing boats. They can run on hydrogen or electricity, but gasoline and diesel are a no-go.
This news isn't surprising, seeing how Amsterdam is a leader in sustainability. The new canal regulations are just one part of a larger plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Amsterdam boasts what travel bloggers believe to be some of Europe's most stunning canals, and these changes may enhance their natural beauty by creating a cleaner and quieter environment. However, this new standard will also reshape the way boat operators and tourists experience the city.
How Amsterdam's new canal regulations will affect tourists
Due to Amsterdam's new canal regulations, travelers can expect fewer boats crowding the famous waterways. However, the changes might not be as drastic as you think. Tour boats don't face immediate restrictions, though most operators have already transitioned to electric vessels anyway. So, you can still book that quintessential canal tour, which is one of the best experiences in Amsterdam. But now, you'll enjoy a quieter, fume-free journey. Historical vessels are also in the clear until 2030, allowing them more time to replace engines or find alternative solutions.
Overall, you can expect Amsterdam's entire waterways to continue transforming in the coming years. The Munich Eye reports that by 2030, the city plans to go from 22 electric charging stations to an impressive 2,500. So while the changes may create calmer waters at first, we may see a future uptick in electric water vehicles. After all, the outlet currently estimates that there are 14,000 active recreational boats in the canal — and many of these captains will likely make accommodations to continue enjoying the waters.
Don't want to contribute to the overcrowding of Amsterdam's canals? Try other means of sightseeing. Yes, you can still take that carbon-neutral cruise! But consider spending more time exploring by bike or on foot. Amsterdam is one of the world's most walkable cities thanks to flat, pedestrian-friendly streets. As long as you don't make the common mistake of not packing appropriate footwear, you can thoroughly enjoy the city's sights from ground level.