One of the top tourist activities in Amsterdam is sailing through its elaborate canal system. It's the perfect way to soak in the city's unique landscape of distinctive architecture and charming bridges. But if you're planning an upcoming vacation to the Netherlands, be aware that this popular experience is changing.

Starting April 2025, Amsterdam implemented regulations requiring that all recreational vessels within the city's canals be emission-free. This targets boats that are used for leisure activities, like sailboats, motorboats, and rowing boats. They can run on hydrogen or electricity, but gasoline and diesel are a no-go.

This news isn't surprising, seeing how Amsterdam is a leader in sustainability. The new canal regulations are just one part of a larger plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Amsterdam boasts what travel bloggers believe to be some of Europe's most stunning canals, and these changes may enhance their natural beauty by creating a cleaner and quieter environment. However, this new standard will also reshape the way boat operators and tourists experience the city.