Hidden In Lake Superior's Depths Is A Massive Underwater Mountain

Lake Superior is so big that it's bigger than some of the world's seas. At 31,700 square miles, the largest freshwater lake on the globe has its own weather systems that can turn on a dime, which helps explain why it holds the hulls of 350 wrecked ships. One of those wrecks might have been the Edmund Fitzergald, immortalized in song by late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. Some say that, in all of Lake Superior's vastness, the Edmund Fitzgerald just happened to strike the peak of what is possibly the world's tallest underwater mountain, the Superior Shoal.

Technically, Superior Shoal is what its name says — a shoal. Shoals are upraised parts of an ocean or lake bed that folks typically envision as close to shore, perhaps revealed by low tide and threatening ships that want to dock. Superior Shoal, however, is out in the middle of Lake Superior, approximately 43 miles from the nearest coast. It's about dead south of Rossport, Canada, and is actually in Canadian waters. Located within the greater Lake Superior National Marine Conservation Area, it sticks up nearly 1,000 feet from the lake bed (that's 80% the height of the Empire State Building, to compare) and falls only about 20 feet shy of breaking the surface. Hence, the story about possibly wrecking the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Composed of volcanic rock and originally discovered in 1929, the shoal is getting some attention from filmmakers Yvonne Drebert, Michael Rennie, and Zach Melnick, who are exploring it using a cutting-edge underwater drone, Boxfish Luna. Interested folks can watch a live stream of the shoal from the September 14, 2025, expedition on the Inspired Planet Productions YouTube channel. The truly daring, or perhaps foolhardy, can head out and try to find it themselves.