The Fashionably Ugly 'Frankenshoe' Every Celebrity Is Wearing To The Airport In 2025
A new fashion trend has hit the streets in 2025 — and not everyone's a fan. Known as a "sneakerina," this hybrid Frankenshoe is part of the "ugly shoe" trend to emerge in recent years, following in the literal footsteps of the heeled flip-flop, Sneex's sneaker stilettos, and Crocs' cowboy boots. Similarly, this current model takes two styles that most people love and puts them together, with surprising results. As the name suggests, it's a mash-up of a sneaker and a ballet slipper, and while styles may vary, it typically has the supportive rubber sole of the former and the soft satiny vamp of the latter. It combines functionality with elegance, sportswear with femininity, retro with modern, and serious with playful. And it has gotten people talking, with influencers and TikTokers either loving or hating it.
Every designer that's released a pair has put their own spin on the product — the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton model, the LV Sneakerina, features the luxury brand's signature LV monogram and comes in a handful of colors, including forest-green, silver, and pink. Meanwhile, Simona Rocha's lightweight low-top design is a more elegant look, with smooth, ribboned laces. And Puma has created its own interesting variation, called the Speedcat Ballet Metallic, which boasts a futuristic, silvery sheen and dainty elastic collars instead of laces.
Among celebrities, this trend is all the rage, with several Hollywood A-listers seen rocking the shoe on various outings. Fans of the new style include high-profile actors, models, and singers like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Rosé (of K-pop group BlackPink). Even Julia Roberts was spotted at the Venice airport in black Vivaia Round-Toe Satin Sneakerinas — which has us convinced that these just might be one of the most comfortable types of shoes to wear at airports.
Why the sneakerina is the perfect travel shoe and where you can find it
Regardless of your thoughts on its appearance — you may view this shoe as either stylish and classy or simply ugly — the sneakerina is the ideal footwear for a travel day. Reviewers of the product have noted how incredibly comfortable they are. They're perfect for those long days where you're traipsing through lengthy corridors and terminals for hours. And if you're in a security line at one of those airports that still make you take off your footwear (why is this still a thing?), many of these designs have an easy slip-on, slip-off feature, which makes removing them a breeze.
These shoes are also very versatile. They can be paired with casual travel attire, athleisure wear, or a T-shirt and jeans, and they even work with fancier pieces like dresses and skirts. With these shoes, you can add a little flair to any outfit — all while staying comfy. So ditch the heels on your next trip — you probably shouldn't bring them anyway, as heels are one of the things you should never wear on a plane (and wearing them on-board is the unspoken airport shoe rule you're probably breaking without knowing).
You can find sneakerinas of your own in a wide range of styles, colors, and price points. On the higher end, Miu Miu's fabric and suede ballerinas are $1,020 a pair at the time of writing, while Hermès' Kichu ballet flats are $990 and the aforementioned LV Sneakerinas retail for $995. But more affordable options abound for the cost-conscious fashionista, with the popular Vivaia Cristina model available for $159. Additionally, the Puma Speedcat Metallic Ballet flats start at $85, and other generic-brand ballet sneakers on Amazon can be as low as $32.