The Fashionably Ugly 'Frankenshoe' Every Celebrity Is Wearing To The Airport In 2025

A new fashion trend has hit the streets in 2025 — and not everyone's a fan. Known as a "sneakerina," this hybrid Frankenshoe is part of the "ugly shoe" trend to emerge in recent years, following in the literal footsteps of the heeled flip-flop, Sneex's sneaker stilettos, and Crocs' cowboy boots. Similarly, this current model takes two styles that most people love and puts them together, with surprising results. As the name suggests, it's a mash-up of a sneaker and a ballet slipper, and while styles may vary, it typically has the supportive rubber sole of the former and the soft satiny vamp of the latter. It combines functionality with elegance, sportswear with femininity, retro with modern, and serious with playful. And it has gotten people talking, with influencers and TikTokers either loving or hating it.

Every designer that's released a pair has put their own spin on the product — the highly anticipated Louis Vuitton model, the LV Sneakerina, features the luxury brand's signature LV monogram and comes in a handful of colors, including forest-green, silver, and pink. Meanwhile, Simona Rocha's lightweight low-top design is a more elegant look, with smooth, ribboned laces. And Puma has created its own interesting variation, called the Speedcat Ballet Metallic, which boasts a futuristic, silvery sheen and dainty elastic collars instead of laces.

Among celebrities, this trend is all the rage, with several Hollywood A-listers seen rocking the shoe on various outings. Fans of the new style include high-profile actors, models, and singers like Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Rosé (of K-pop group BlackPink). Even Julia Roberts was spotted at the Venice airport in black Vivaia Round-Toe Satin Sneakerinas — which has us convinced that these just might be one of the most comfortable types of shoes to wear at airports.