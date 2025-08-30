The Most Comfortable Type Of Shoes To Wear At Airports, According To Flight Attendants And Travelers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In airports, the only thing you can control is what's physically attached to your body. You won't get to decide how long you'll have to wait in security, but you can pick what shoes you wear while you wait in line. While no outfit can make the annoyingly inconsistent TSA rules easier to understand, the right shoes make a real difference. And when everything around you is loud, crowded, and unpredictable, the best way to get through it is one comfy step at a time.

If you want to stay comfortable while the world around you isn't, start with your shoes. We checked in with seasoned flyers and flight attendants to find out their comfiest travel day footwear, and nearly all of them recommended the same type of shoe: slip-ons. Across all sorts of styles and brands – Allbirds, Birkenstocks, Crocs with socks, laceless Sketchers, and even "snoafers" (sneaker loafers) – travelers consistently pointed towards slip-on shoes as the best way to waltz through airports with happy feet.

Flight attendants, who spend up to 16 hours a day moving through airports and airline cabins while adhering to uniform requirements, recommend slightly more classy and functional options, like Dansko clogs, Ecco loafers, or even Crocs ballet shoes. Everyone has a brand and style they swear by. One flight attendant we spoke to, Andréanne Racine, told us she always wears Clarks, specifically the Calla Ease Loafer, which she said might not be the sexiest shoe on the market, but feels like walking on clouds. When you're spending your day in the clouds, there's nothing better than walking on them, too.