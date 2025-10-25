Situated In A Beautiful Italian Lake Is A Tranquil Island Packed With Tropical Gardens And A Museum
Italy has always been a land of magical countryside scenery, ancient monuments, and delicious cuisine. From the jagged peaks of the Dolomites to glittering alpine lakes, you could never tire of Italy's otherworldly landscapes. One of these stunning areas can be found along the western shores of Lake Maggiore, straddling northern Italy and southern Switzerland: welcome to the Borromean Islands. Backed by the sweeping ridges of the Italian Alps, around the 14th century, this small archipelago of rocky outcrops fell under the power of the Borromeos, a noble Florentine family, who set about decorating their islands with lavish villas and romantic gardens. Among the Borromean Islands is Isola Bella, an enchanting paradise known as "beautiful island," while directly northeast is Isola dei Pescatori, a fairytale island with romantic seafood. Meanwhile, the largest of the Borromean Islands, and the furthest from the lakeshore, is Isola Madre, famous for its English-style botanical gardens.
Atop a bluff stands the Palazzo Borromeo, an elegant villa built in the 16th century, offering sweeping views of Lake Maggiore and the jagged alpine ridges beyond. Surrounding the palazzo is a verdant maze of exotic plants, which originally began as a humble vineyard with olive trees and cherry orchards. Centuries passed, and by the early 1900s, the gardens had been transformed into a spectacular oasis of magnolias, rhododendrons, and camellias blooming alongside colorful hibiscus flowers, bamboo, and swaying palm trees. Once a private residence of the Borromeo family, the palazzo is now a museum where visitors can take a peek at the opulent apartments and majestic furnishings within, before enjoying a leisurely stroll through the garden terraces or sipping an Aperol Spritz amidst breathtaking lake views. The nearest major Italian city to the island is Milan, just over an hour's drive away, making it perfect for a romantic day trip.
Explore the Palazzo Borromeo and botanical gardens on Isola Madre
Step back in time to the elegance of the Renaissance as you tour the rooms of the Palazzo Borromeo on Isola Madre. Though the façade may appear simple, the interiors are beautifully intricate. The entrance hall boasts marble statues and an impressive staircase, while portraits of aristocrats and royals adorn the walls. Wander through the upper loggia, where you'll be able to see the tropical gardens below, and make your way through the various rooms for a peek at the magnificent decor.
A canopy bed with a marble headboard sits proudly in one of the bedrooms, while the Venetian Lounge boasts a fantastic trompe-l'oeil fresco, giving the impression of standing beneath a colonnaded pavilion overgrown with vines. However, the crown jewel of the palazzo is undeniably the Marionette Theater, a stunning collection of puppets, stage backdrops, and various props which the Borromeo family no doubt used to entertain their guests.
After you've had your fill of the palazzo, make your way into the surrounding gardens, where you will enter an otherworldly tropical paradise. Stone staircases and gravel paths lead you through grassy lawns bordered by citrus trees and bamboo groves, with fragrant wisteria swaying from arches overhead. Peacocks and pheasants make their home in the tropical foliage, while blooming orchards of magnolias and azaleas offer picturesque overlooks to admire the Lake Maggiore scenery. Don't miss the 160-year-old Kashmir cypress at the heart of the garden, then take a leisurely stroll along the nearby avenue framed by palm trees and sprays of bougainvillea. Buying entry tickets in advance for the Palazzo Borromeo and gardens is highly recommended to avoid long lines on the island. At the time of writing, tickets to Isola Madre cost €20 (around $23) and can be purchased on Terre Borromeo's official site. The destination is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Planning your trip to Isola Madre in Italy
The easiest way to reach Isola Madre would be to fly into Milan's Malpensa Airport, then rent a car for the roughly 80-minute drive to Stresa, a cozy town on the shores of Lake Maggiore. If you'd rather use public transport, you can take a train from Milano Centrale to Stresa in a little over an hour as well. Private water taxis and public ferries regularly leave from Piazzale Marconi in Stresa to drop passengers off at Isola Madre, or you could buy a hop-on-hop-off ferry pass for unlimited rides to all of the Borromean Islands. The first boats depart at roughly 9 a.m., with the last boats returning to Stresa around 6 p.m., so make sure to plan your day accordingly. And if you're looking for more fantastic Italian islands to explore, Stresa is only 40 minutes by car from Orta San Giulio, an underrated Italian island with historic churches and legends of dragons.
With plenty of accommodations along the lakeshore, why not extend your stay in Stresa to enjoy the sights of Isola Madre without feeling rushed? For a luxurious experience worthy of Italian nobility, book a room at the Grand Hotel des Iles Borromees, boasting sumptuous suites with fantastic lake views, which the famous American author Ernest Hemingway once enjoyed when he was a guest there. Relax with a pampering treatment at the spa, and sit down to a scrumptious meal at the hotel restaurant. Another great option is the Hotel Astoria, boasting an enchanting Italian-style 1950s atmosphere. With elegant guest rooms, a fantastic pool, and on-site dining, a stay here would be a magical conclusion to a day of exploring the fairytale landscape of Isola Madre.