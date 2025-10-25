Situated In A Beautiful Italian Lake Is A Tranquil Island Packed With Tropical Gardens And A Museum

Step back in time to the elegance of the Renaissance as you tour the rooms of the Palazzo Borromeo on Isola Madre. Though the façade may appear simple, the interiors are beautifully intricate. The entrance hall boasts marble statues and an impressive staircase, while portraits of aristocrats and royals adorn the walls. Wander through the upper loggia, where you'll be able to see the tropical gardens below, and make your way through the various rooms for a peek at the magnificent decor.

A canopy bed with a marble headboard sits proudly in one of the bedrooms, while the Venetian Lounge boasts a fantastic trompe-l'oeil fresco, giving the impression of standing beneath a colonnaded pavilion overgrown with vines. However, the crown jewel of the palazzo is undeniably the Marionette Theater, a stunning collection of puppets, stage backdrops, and various props which the Borromeo family no doubt used to entertain their guests.

After you've had your fill of the palazzo, make your way into the surrounding gardens, where you will enter an otherworldly tropical paradise. Stone staircases and gravel paths lead you through grassy lawns bordered by citrus trees and bamboo groves, with fragrant wisteria swaying from arches overhead. Peacocks and pheasants make their home in the tropical foliage, while blooming orchards of magnolias and azaleas offer picturesque overlooks to admire the Lake Maggiore scenery. Don't miss the 160-year-old Kashmir cypress at the heart of the garden, then take a leisurely stroll along the nearby avenue framed by palm trees and sprays of bougainvillea. Buying entry tickets in advance for the Palazzo Borromeo and gardens is highly recommended to avoid long lines on the island. At the time of writing, tickets to Isola Madre cost €20 (around $23) and can be purchased on Terre Borromeo's official site. The destination is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.