Florida's Underrated Orlando Suburb Brims With A Tropical Garden And Small Town Charms
Central Florida is full of small towns with hidden adventures, like the idyllic Lake Buffom, perfect for a serene fishing trip. One such hidden gem is Gotha, located less than 20 minutes from downtown Orlando, giving this charming suburb quick access to the major city. Boasting an excellent public transportation system, Gotha is easy to access and get around. It is also approximately 25 miles away from Orlando International Airport for long-distance visitors. This peaceful community invites guests and residents alike to slow down and take it all in, an easy task given how picturesque the area is. With a population of just under 1,200 residents, Gotha is perfect for those seeking a crowd-free, tranquil adventure.
Gotha was founded in 1885 by Dr. Henry Hemple, a printer who named the town after his birthplace of Gotha, Germany. This is also where Woodlawn Memorial Park is located, the resting place of famed artist Bob Ross. Gotha's history is evident as one traverses its streets. There's the Gotha Community Center, originally built as a one-room schoolhouse in 1916. There's also the Yellow Dog Eats Cafe, a local staple that was once the historic Fishers Country Store.
There is a variety of lodging options in Gotha and in the surrounding areas, offering something for every type of traveller. Within 5 miles, you can find numerous chain hotels lining the sides of Colonial Drive (State Route 50). There are also several rooms, guesthouses, and vacation homes to be found on sites like Airbnb, many of which are right in the heart of Gotha.
Immerse yourself in the picturesque Nehrling Gardens
Given Florida's sunny climate, it is no secret that the Sunshine State is filled with gorgeous foliage and gardens. Gotha contains some incredibly beautiful gardens and parks, making it a haven for botany enthusiasts since the 1900s. One of the biggest draws is the historic and beautiful Nehrling Gardens, an education center and botanical garden that aims to inform guests about the history and preservation of horticulture. The gardens were named for Dr. Henry Nehrling, a famed botanist who introduced over 300 plant species that became vital to the state's horticulture, including varieties of palms and cycads.
Palm Cottage Gardens, which was Dr. Nehrling's home, now holds the Nehling Gardens, which are a National Register estate and a Florida Heritage Landmark. Some of the garden's most famous visitors include Theodore Roosevelt and Thomas Edison.
The gardens and historic home are open to visitors year-round, but days and times are limited, so it's important to check the garden's website for details. Reservations are needed, though all community events or workshops hosted there are open to the public. At the time of writing, open garden days with tours are available on the first and second Saturday of each month. This beautiful, family-friendly garden is a must for those who love nature and a peaceful stroll. If the Nehrling Gardens inspire you towards another botanical adventure, the Harry P. Leu Gardens are an underrated oasis in Orlando, less than 15 miles from Gotha.
Visit nearby Windermere and have a lake adventure
The gardens aren't the only draw for nature lovers. Gotha Park is a 1.5-acre community park managed by Orange County Parks and Recreation. There are plenty of family-friendly options, such as playgrounds and picnic areas, as well as ample space for other outdoor activities. Six miles northwest of Gotha is the West Orange Trail, a 20-plus-mile-long trail that is popular for running, biking, or just taking a leisurely stroll.
Gotha is less than 10 minutes away from Windermere, the closest access point to the Butler Chain of Lakes, a set of 13 interconnected lakes that offer a myriad of outdoor activities. These lakes are known for being a great place for fishing, with over 5,000 acres of surface water across all the lakes. The nearest lakes in the chain are Lake Down, Wauseon Bay, and Lake Butler, each about 10 minutes away. Lake Butler is the largest at 1,600 acres, while Lake Down and Wauseon Bay are 900 and 100 acres, respectively. Lake Butler, the namesake of the chain, has two public boat ramps and contains Bird Island, a 10-acre stretch of land that serves as a bird sanctuary.
If exploring Butler Chain awakens a love of lake towns, less than 40 miles away is historic Sanford, one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets.