Florida's Underrated Orlando Suburb Brims With A Tropical Garden And Small Town Charms

Central Florida is full of small towns with hidden adventures, like the idyllic Lake Buffom, perfect for a serene fishing trip. One such hidden gem is Gotha, located less than 20 minutes from downtown Orlando, giving this charming suburb quick access to the major city. Boasting an excellent public transportation system, Gotha is easy to access and get around. It is also approximately 25 miles away from Orlando International Airport for long-distance visitors. This peaceful community invites guests and residents alike to slow down and take it all in, an easy task given how picturesque the area is. With a population of just under 1,200 residents, Gotha is perfect for those seeking a crowd-free, tranquil adventure.

Gotha was founded in 1885 by Dr. Henry Hemple, a printer who named the town after his birthplace of Gotha, Germany. This is also where Woodlawn Memorial Park is located, the resting place of famed artist Bob Ross. Gotha's history is evident as one traverses its streets. There's the Gotha Community Center, originally built as a one-room schoolhouse in 1916. There's also the Yellow Dog Eats Cafe, a local staple that was once the historic Fishers Country Store.

There is a variety of lodging options in Gotha and in the surrounding areas, offering something for every type of traveller. Within 5 miles, you can find numerous chain hotels lining the sides of Colonial Drive (State Route 50). There are also several rooms, guesthouses, and vacation homes to be found on sites like Airbnb, many of which are right in the heart of Gotha.