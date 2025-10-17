Massachusetts' Underrated City An Hour Outside Boston Has Cozy New England Charm And Scenic Landscapes

Sometimes an escape from the city is just what's needed to lift the spirits. Anyone in the Boston area is no doubt aware of the city's endless delights, like this historic trail through downtown neighborhoods and churches. But right now, the sleepy villages of Massachusetts are beckoning for a perfect weekend getaway. To bask in refreshing sea breezes and sandy shores, just outside of Boston is an under-the-radar beach perfect for swimming. But if you're looking for classic New England charm, head to Leominster, less than an hour's drive northwest of Boston.

Don't let the spelling of the town's name trip you up — Leominster is actually pronounced "lemon-ster", named for its original counterpart over in England. Head into Leominster's charming downtown historic district to admire the enchanting 19th century architecture and browse the quaint boutiques for souvenirs. Leominster was also the birthplace of Johnny Appleseed, the pioneer nurseryman who brought apple tree varieties to North America, and if you stop in town at the end of September, you'll catch the Johnny Appleseed Festival. The town square will be filled with food stalls and craft vendors, while petting zoos and pony rides offer distractions for children, and live entertainment fills the air.

Bask in the scenic Massachusetts landscape at the Doyle Community Park in the northern part of town, where miles of walking trails through wooded meadows and formal gardens will make the rest of the world feel far away. At the end of the day, head back downtown for a taste of Leominster's mouthwatering dinner options. Whether you're craving pizza, tacos, or Thai food, Leominster's dining scene has got you covered. And for more small-town Massachusetts adventures, barely an hour's drive away is Sturbridge, brimming with old New England charm and cute shops.