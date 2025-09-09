Just Outside Of Boston Is Massachusetts' Under-The-Radar Beach That Is Perfect For Sun-Soakers And Swimmers
Although a regular commute into Boston Logan International Airport may not sound like a treat, the few minutes I spend cruising the length of Lynn Shore Drive on my way to clock in as a flight attendant are often among the best of the day. This is due in large part to the panoramic views of the Atlantic the road provides, and whether the sun is rising, the fog is rolling, or the light is fading, this spectacular sight never ceases to impress. While most days it may be my duty to drive right on by the Lynn Shore and Nahant Beach Reservation, you don't have to! This quieter section of the North Shore, just 14 miles north of Boston, has lots to offer, and for visitors looking for a place to lounge or explore, Nahant Beach offers ample opportunity for both.
Stop at Red Rock Park to rest on a bench and take in unobstructed views of the coastline before hitting the rotary that will take you across a causeway connecting Lynn to the peninsula of Nahant, a small, tightly-knit community of just over 3,000 residents. In fact, this small strip of land, which clocks in at just over 1 square mile, holds the record for the town with the least land mass in the state, and was originally used just to graze livestock owned by the residents of Lynn.
While there is a small convenience store, you won't find shopping centers, big box stores, or even a high school here, so it's best to come to Nahant Beach prepared with what you'll need for the day. If you want to pop into any shops, neighboring Marblehead, an unsung coastal town brimming with classic New England charm, history, and quaint streets, offers shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.
What to know about a day at Nahant Beach
Nahant Beach is open year-round during daylight hours, but there are rules and regulations that you should be aware of prior to visiting. While street parking is available on Lynn Shore Drive, those who need close access to the sand should continue onto Nahant Road and across the causeway to park in the lot that stretches along the length of Long Beach. There is a parking fee during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from May 24 to October 13, and your license plate will dictate the cost: Out-of-state visitors pay $40 for the day, while Massachusetts residents are charged $10.
There is no shortage of amenities, including a visitor's center, playground, bandstand, picnic area, restrooms, and showers. There are athletic fields for baseball and soccer, tennis courts, and the opportunity for hiking, biking, boating, and swimming. The 2-mile stretch of sand is also perfect for gathering shells and beach glass. Accessible areas include the causeway, picnic area, and restrooms, and there are beach mats and beach chairs available seasonally.
When it comes to what you can't do, there is no alcohol or littering permitted on Nahant Beach, and no pets during the regular season of April 1 to September 15. However, one of my favorite features of Nahant is that it has a year-round dog beach, where you can bring your dog to play, run, and swim during every season. Looking for similar destinations on the North Shore? America's oldest seaport is a historic Massachusetts city with beautiful beaches and whale watching, and for those interested in learning about local history, you can uncover the secrets of Salem's witchcraft trials while visiting Hocus Pocus film locations by driving less than 10 miles down the road.