Just Outside Of Boston Is Massachusetts' Under-The-Radar Beach That Is Perfect For Sun-Soakers And Swimmers

Although a regular commute into Boston Logan International Airport may not sound like a treat, the few minutes I spend cruising the length of Lynn Shore Drive on my way to clock in as a flight attendant are often among the best of the day. This is due in large part to the panoramic views of the Atlantic the road provides, and whether the sun is rising, the fog is rolling, or the light is fading, this spectacular sight never ceases to impress. While most days it may be my duty to drive right on by the Lynn Shore and Nahant Beach Reservation, you don't have to! This quieter section of the North Shore, just 14 miles north of Boston, has lots to offer, and for visitors looking for a place to lounge or explore, Nahant Beach offers ample opportunity for both.

Stop at Red Rock Park to rest on a bench and take in unobstructed views of the coastline before hitting the rotary that will take you across a causeway connecting Lynn to the peninsula of Nahant, a small, tightly-knit community of just over 3,000 residents. In fact, this small strip of land, which clocks in at just over 1 square mile, holds the record for the town with the least land mass in the state, and was originally used just to graze livestock owned by the residents of Lynn.

While there is a small convenience store, you won't find shopping centers, big box stores, or even a high school here, so it's best to come to Nahant Beach prepared with what you'll need for the day. If you want to pop into any shops, neighboring Marblehead, an unsung coastal town brimming with classic New England charm, history, and quaint streets, offers shopping, restaurants, and other amenities.