Between Louisville And Evansville Is Kentucky's Riverfront Town With A Scenic Recreation Area
On the drive between Kentucky's largest city and Indiana's third-largest, you might follow a jaunt along the Ohio River. Right in the middle of this route is one of Kentucky's gorgeous riverfront towns, a quiet stopping point called Hawesville. It sits right on the south bank of the river that has shaped its history. Your trek between Louisville and Evansville is about 123 miles, and Hawesville is almost exactly in the middle. The city is located along U.S. Highway 60, which parallels the river through Kentucky, but it's also connected to Cannelton, Indiana, by the Lincoln Trail Bridge, should you like a quick trip to the Hoosier State.
With a population of just over 1,200 people, this small town is part of the Owensboro metro area, but it maintains its own distinct, quiet community. When you're here, you'll discover that much of the activity is based around the outdoors. Your plans might include a visit to Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation & Recreation Area, a 230-acre preserve with a large plateau overlooking the Ohio River, similar to Indiana's Clifty Falls State Park. If you enjoy hiking, you'll find about six miles of trails where you can go through the woods and past beautiful nature scenes. Don't forget to look for Morgan's Cave Rock Shelter, used as a hideout during the Civil War.
Another option for your outdoorsy fun is 400-acre Vastwood Park, with its picnic areas, sports facilities, and a 19-acre lake that is perfect for fishing or small boats. The Ohio River is a main spot for activities, and if you have a boat, you can use the ramp in Hawesville. From there, you'll have a straight shot to the Cannelton Lock & Dam tailwater — another nice spot for some fishing.
What to do in and around Hawesville
The old 1901 L&N depot is now the Hancock County Museum, where you'll be able to see exhibits on the importance of riverboats and railroads to the area. Other historical points include the Presbyterian Manse, a building that was hit by Union shells during the Civil War, and the Pate House, a historic home where a young Abraham Lincoln argued his first court case, defending himself against accusations of operating a ferry without a license. A little over an hour away, you can also find more of Lincoln's legacy in the storybook city of Hodgenville, Kentucky — also a good place to enjoy some Bluegrass and comfort food.
If you're in Kentucky for the drinks, consider taking the one-hour drive to Boucherie Vineyards & Winery in Spottsville, which is one of the largest vineyards in the state. And, speaking of drinks, the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has distilleries like the James B. Beam Distilling Co. and the Old Forester Distillery, both around an hour and a half away.
If you're out and about, you'll want to spend some time in Owensboro, western Kentucky's culinary and cultural hub. Don't miss the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, its 4,000-plus-piece collection of world art and frequent exhibitions. The main community event is the Hancock County Fair (usually held from July to August), which has a carnival, food, and competitions.
Grabbing a bite to eat and place to stay in Hawesville
When you get hungry after a day of hiking, Hawesville's food scene has a handful of options. You can get a meal with a view at the Riverview Restaurant, which serves American-style home cooking in a dining room looking out over the Ohio River. For coffee, sandwiches, and baked goods, try the Sunny Daze Sunshine Cafe near the bridge. A short drive up the road opens up more foodie options, including The Pub on Second in Owensboro, a craft nano-brewery with a changing tap selection and a full food menu.
When you're planning your itinerary, you'll likely fly into either Evansville Regional Airport (EVV), about an hour and 15 minutes away, or Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), which is an hour and a half away. Your choices for staying in the Hawesville area are mainly campgrounds and hotels in nearby towns. You can camp at the aforementioned Vastwood Park, which has sites for tents and RVs and is open from April through October.
For a hotel, your closest options are less than four miles away, where you'll find several chain hotels just across the river in Tell City. There's also a Quality Inn in Lewisport, which is about a nine-mile drive away. You can also check out some of the cabin-like houses that can be rented in the area to have an even cozier stay in and around Hawesville.