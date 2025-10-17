Between Louisville And Evansville Is Kentucky's Riverfront Town With A Scenic Recreation Area

On the drive between Kentucky's largest city and Indiana's third-largest, you might follow a jaunt along the Ohio River. Right in the middle of this route is one of Kentucky's gorgeous riverfront towns, a quiet stopping point called Hawesville. It sits right on the south bank of the river that has shaped its history. Your trek between Louisville and Evansville is about 123 miles, and Hawesville is almost exactly in the middle. The city is located along U.S. Highway 60, which parallels the river through Kentucky, but it's also connected to Cannelton, Indiana, by the Lincoln Trail Bridge, should you like a quick trip to the Hoosier State.

With a population of just over 1,200 people, this small town is part of the Owensboro metro area, but it maintains its own distinct, quiet community. When you're here, you'll discover that much of the activity is based around the outdoors. Your plans might include a visit to Jeffreys Cliffs Conservation & Recreation Area, a 230-acre preserve with a large plateau overlooking the Ohio River, similar to Indiana's Clifty Falls State Park. If you enjoy hiking, you'll find about six miles of trails where you can go through the woods and past beautiful nature scenes. Don't forget to look for Morgan's Cave Rock Shelter, used as a hideout during the Civil War.

Another option for your outdoorsy fun is 400-acre Vastwood Park, with its picnic areas, sports facilities, and a 19-acre lake that is perfect for fishing or small boats. The Ohio River is a main spot for activities, and if you have a boat, you can use the ramp in Hawesville. From there, you'll have a straight shot to the Cannelton Lock & Dam tailwater — another nice spot for some fishing.