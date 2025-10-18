Coastal Hikes, Beaches, And Fresh Seafood Are Delivered In The 'Smallest Town In The Smallest State'

Covering an area of just 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S. But it's not short on incredible places to visit, from the Gilded Age mansions of the Newport Cliff Walk to beautiful beaches like Narragansett. On the eastern side of Block Island, a walkable vacation destination 13 miles offshore, coastal hikes and delicious seafood await visitors in New Shoreham, the smallest town in the country's smallest state.

The island's only town is easy to reach from the mainland. Ferries run back and forth from Point Judith, Newport, and New London, Connecticut to Block Island's Old Harbor, which is located in New Shoreham. There's no need for a car (and taxis are readily available if you're venturing to other points on the island), so visitors can just step off the boat and begin exploring the tiny town and its beaches, hiking trails, and first-rate dining venues.