Coastal Hikes, Beaches, And Fresh Seafood Are Delivered In The 'Smallest Town In The Smallest State'
Covering an area of just 1,214 square miles, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the U.S. But it's not short on incredible places to visit, from the Gilded Age mansions of the Newport Cliff Walk to beautiful beaches like Narragansett. On the eastern side of Block Island, a walkable vacation destination 13 miles offshore, coastal hikes and delicious seafood await visitors in New Shoreham, the smallest town in the country's smallest state.
The island's only town is easy to reach from the mainland. Ferries run back and forth from Point Judith, Newport, and New London, Connecticut to Block Island's Old Harbor, which is located in New Shoreham. There's no need for a car (and taxis are readily available if you're venturing to other points on the island), so visitors can just step off the boat and begin exploring the tiny town and its beaches, hiking trails, and first-rate dining venues.
Explore New Shoreham's hiking trails and beaches
More than 28 miles of walking trails criss-cross the island. A popular hike from New Shoreham is the 3.5-mile Clay Head Trail, an easy out-and-back trail that leads from the beach and up into the bluffs, showcasing some of the island's most striking coastal scenery. It takes about 1.5 hours to complete, or more if you take breaks along the way. A shorter trail takes hikers along the coast to the historic North Lighthouse, which dates back to 1867. It takes just 25 minutes to make the journey along the shoreline, so you can complete the easy out-and-back North Lighthouse Trail hike in as little as an hour.
After a walk along the island's coast, relax on one of several beaches around town. Ballards Beach is a sandy beach facing the Old Harbor, while just south of town, Pebbly Beach has a rocky shoreline and a quieter atmosphere, as the name suggests. Immediately up the coast from New Shoreham, Baby Beach is family-friendly with shallow water that kids can splash around in. Just beyond it is Block Island State Beach, with lifeguards on duty and beach chairs and umbrellas available to rent in summer.
Plan your trip to New Shoreham
Back in town, indulge in a seafood feast at one of New Shoreham's many excellent restaurants. Kimberly's is a classic, serving fresh oysters and grilled swordfish in an elegant setting. Creative dishes like lobster curry bisque are offered at Winfield's, which also features an open-air cocktail deck. For something more casual, try the homemade clam chowder or a blackened mahi sandwich at Mohegan Restaurant and Bar.
When looking for places to stay, check out the Inn at Old Harbor, housed inside a quaint Victorian house built in 1882. Other character-filled accommodations in town include the 1661 Resort, with cozy lodgings set throughout a series of historic buildings, including the adorable Dodge Cottage, a turn-of-the-century summer cottage just a short stroll from the beach.
Block Island has a small airport that receives commuter and charter flights, but most travelers arrive by ferry. The quickest route to or from an international airport is to catch the Judith Point – Block Island ferry to Narragansett, then drive to Rhode Island T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, RI. (It's near Providence — which, speaking of food, has one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods.) The journey takes about 2 hours in total.