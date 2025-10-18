Love Traveling Alone? Here's How To Avoid Paying Extra For It

One of the easiest ways to pay less as a solo traveler is to be strategic when booking your trip. Ensuring the cheapest accommodation will be easiest either far in advance of your trip or at the last minute, when unbooked rooms drop in price. For security and the greatest flexibility, booking early is your best bet. However, if you'll be traveling for a long time or are flexible about where you're willing to stay, booking late can be a great way to save money. It's also why Rick Steves sometimes recommends traveling to Europe without a hotel reservation.

Another option for saving money: book your trip during a shoulder season. Generally, the fall and spring months are the least busy and most affordable times to travel. Especially as a solo traveler, you'll be competing with fewer groups for bookings, which may also bring down the price on supplement charges. Try to plan your trip during one of these months to find affordable accommodations and, as a bonus, your destination will also likely be less crowded.

Lastly, the timing of when you book — even when early — is important. Be on the lookout for special holiday deals. Also, be flexible with the dates of your bookings. Often, flights can be cheaper a day or two before or after when you were ideally hoping to fly. The same goes for hotel rooms and travel packages. If you can, go into your booking session with a larger time frame in mind than you plan to be away, so you can book the most affordable option. This will provide you with more money to play around with during your trip.