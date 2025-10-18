Pennsylvania's Enchanting Castle Nestled On An Idyllic Mountainside Offers A Top-Rated Airbnb Stay
Stretched across northeastern Pennsylvania are the Poconos — flat-topped mountains that extend 2,400 square miles. This place of pristine natural beauty includes dramatic waterfalls, meandering rivers, and lush woodlands teeming with wildlife. A trip of at least a few days is recommended to fully enjoy the outdoor offerings here. You'll have a wide variety of accommodations to choose from, including cozy cabins, luxurious adults-only resorts, and dreamy villas. But one place certainly stands out: an enchanting castle nestled in nature. This dreamy spot might just be your perfect stay and the best way to experience this stunning highland region.
Listed on Airbnb as the "Majestic Secluded Castle [with] Breathtaking Views," this impressive, top-rated property certainly lives up to its name. It's perched on an idyllic mountainside, offering vistas of the expansive grounds, verdant forests, tranquil gardens, and sunset-streaked skies. It's run by Pocono VIP Rental and is located on more than 50 acres of private land for the ultimate seclusion. You'll find it in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania's friendly borough with outdoor fun and peaceful scenery. And it's not far from a number of attractions in the area. You're a four-minute drive from Mount Airy Casino, an eight-minute drive from Great Wolf Lodge Waterpark, and walking distance from various restaurants.
The Majestic Secluded Castle is ideal for group gatherings, including family reunions, weddings, birthdays, and other milestone celebrations. It can accommodate 16 guests comfortably (up to 24, if needed) and up to 30 attendees on the grounds. And the number of on-site amenities and facilities is enough to make you feel like royalty: This property features a large, fully-stocked kitchen, barbecue, backyard with fire pit, indoor and outdoor dining areas, a pool, a hot tub, a sauna, and more. Massage and private chef services can also be arranged upon request.
Staying at the Majestic Secluded Castle
One of the best features of this unique property is its exquisite and historical architecture, which will make you feel like European nobility. Upon entering, you'll see the ornate spiral staircase that connects the floors. This lavish stay contains eight bedrooms, each of which is unique and allows ample natural light. There are also five full bathrooms and a half-bathroom, decked out with all necessary toiletries. Start your mornings slowly, waking up in sun-soaked bliss. Enjoy a coffee or tea in the spacious kitchen, where you'll prepare your meals, and sit in the outdoor dining area for fresh air and mountain views. Or, you can head into town if you'd like to kick up your feet and have someone else do the cooking.
Kids will love the children's playroom and the playground, which includes a swing set and mini-slide. They can also splash around in the outdoor pool, which is heated for chillier days. Meanwhile, adults will enjoy relaxing in the jacuzzi or sauna and sunbathing on the poolside loungers. There's even an underground game room for the entire family, with foosball, skee-ball, and more. For rainy days, this place has all of your entertainment needs covered, boasting a variety of books, board games, video and arcade games, a Smart TV, and toys. After the sun goes down, gather your crew 'round the pit for s'mores and easy chats around a blazing fire. Look up at the night sky to hunt for constellations as you wind down from an activity-filled day.
The Majestic Secluded Castle is pet-friendly (no more than two animals of 20 pounds or less each) and non-smoking. Check-in is from 4:30 p.m. onwards, and check-out is by 10:30 a.m. Note that the minimum age to rent is 28.
Planning your vacation to the Poconos
To reach the Poconos by bus or train, head to Scranton Bus Station (46 minutes away) or White Haven Train Station (33 minutes away). If you're flying in, the closest major hub is the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton International Airport, which is under an hour from the castle. The property can be booked directly with Pocono VIP Rental or on third-party sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Upon booking, you'll receive the exact address and specific directions. To find the castle, look out for the large iron gate, which marks the entrance, as neither the house nor the address is visible from the road.
At the time of writing, the Majestic Secluded Castle is priced at an average of $1,058 per night, with a listed range of $790 to $2,000. The cost will fluctuate based on the dates booked and other factors. It currently has a 4.94/5 rating on Airbnb and a 9.6 ("Exceptional") rating on Vrbo, with previous guests praising the "wonderful getaway location," "the seclusion," and the "easy communication with the local contact."
Of course, you could stay within the expansive grounds of the property, enjoying gorgeous views and nightly campfires. But if you decide to leave, you're not far from the many attractions. Just 12 minutes away is Camelback Resort, hidden in the heart of the Pocono Mountains. Enjoy skiing and snowboarding on picturesque trails in the winter, a thrilling water park in the summer, and family-friendly, indoor activities year-round (including escape rooms, bowling, and laser tag). Or, for outdoor adventures surrounded by peaceful natural beauty, head to Tobyhanna, around 7 miles north of the castle. This small Pennsylvania community is a scenic escape for nature lovers — here you'll be able to kayak, mountain bike, hike, and swim in the state park and lake.