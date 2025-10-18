Texas' Best-Kept Secret Is A Gulf Coast Community With Beach Camping Spots And Scenic Ocean Views
Bustling cities like Houston and Corpus Christi may rank among the more popular tourist hotspots along the Texas Gulf Coast. But for a peaceful little slice of sea breeze heaven, you may want to book it over to Sargent. The small community of just over 1,000 folks sits between pristine and scenic Matagorda Beach and Freeport, an underrated coastal town known for its Gulf views. If you're coming in from out of the area, it's about 90 miles southwest of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Boasting uncrowded stretches of sandy shores and a relaxing atmosphere, Sargent may just be Texas's best-kept secret. Until now.
The area once served as home to the last swing bridge in the entire state. The structure featured a movable design, allowing the bridge to rotate across the Intracoastal Waterway when a boat needed to pass by. But it was phased out in 2021 in favor of a more modern corkscrew bridge — an equally cool feature in town. "Some of us call it the 'Hot Wheels' bridge," a local quipped on Facebook.
The coastal community sure makes for quite a looker with its beautiful water views, from its curving canals to the lapping waves of the sun-kissed Gulf. Aside from all the beach and bridge vistas, Sargent teems with outdoor adventures. There's a bevy of campsites propped right on the sand, and several wildlife refuges lie just a short drive away. As one visitor shared on Facebook, "Forget Disney, this is the best place on earth!"
Where to stay and eat in town
Fuel up your rig because Sargent has some of the best lesser-known RV destinations in America. Kast-Away RV and Sargent Beach RV Park can be found on opposite sides of the Intracoastal Waterway near the corkscrew bridge. The former will run you $55 per night, while the latter — which sits on Sargent Beach, a narrow barrier island sandwiched between the Gulf and the waterway — costs $64 each day, at the time of writing. The primitive RV spot Camp Nadur is also about 5 minutes up the road, if you're seeking a more remote island retreat.
Waterside RV Resort is just a few minutes inland on the banks of a canal. "Sweet little RV park ... Love the canal and fishing dock. Definitely plan to be back and stay longer," reads one positive review on Tripadvisor. "Sites are spacious with concrete, soft grass, and fire pit on the canal," another wrote, adding: "The beach is just down the road ... Everything is well maintained." If you're seeking something a bit more luxurious, there are also a slew of vacation rentals scattered across Sargent and the adjacent beachy island.
There are also plenty of places to dine out. If you're craving seafood, grab a table at The Crab Trap Grill, which just so happens to be one of the more popular haunts in the area. Tuck into downhome classics at On The Corner, dive into Tex-Mex staples and other tasty country fixings courtesy of the Bayside Bar and Grill, or savor a slice or three at Tiki Pizza.
Enjoy a Texas Gulf Coast getaway
Once you do make it into town, take time to explore the wild surroundings. Enjoy a bit of nature viewing at the nearby Big Boggy National Wildlife Refuge, which is only about a 30-minute drive away. Spanning about 5,000 acres, the marshy sanctuary is a wintering hideaway for various migratory birds. The San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge is about the same distance away in the opposite direction. It covers a sprawling 64,500 acres and is also a great place to do a bit of birdwatching. The refuge serves as a featured site on the Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail — a vast network of nature trails, bird sanctuaries, and wildlife preserves that wind along the Lone Star state's Gulf Coast.
Before you pack your bags, make sure to plan your Sargent excursion at a safe time. Since it's positioned along the water, the area can take quite a thrashing during hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. So it's best to avoid visiting the area if any dangerous gales are brewing. Due to high levels of erosion and damage caused by past storms, officials were forced to shutter a portion of Sargent Beach in November 2024. The indefinite closure, which is still in effect at the time of writing, includes the West Mooring Dock Park, the Sargent Public Boat Ramp, and a stretch of County Road 238 leading up to the facilities.