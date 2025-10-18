Texas' Best-Kept Secret Is A Gulf Coast Community With Beach Camping Spots And Scenic Ocean Views

Bustling cities like Houston and Corpus Christi may rank among the more popular tourist hotspots along the Texas Gulf Coast. But for a peaceful little slice of sea breeze heaven, you may want to book it over to Sargent. The small community of just over 1,000 folks sits between pristine and scenic Matagorda Beach and Freeport, an underrated coastal town known for its Gulf views. If you're coming in from out of the area, it's about 90 miles southwest of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH). Boasting uncrowded stretches of sandy shores and a relaxing atmosphere, Sargent may just be Texas's best-kept secret. Until now.

The area once served as home to the last swing bridge in the entire state. The structure featured a movable design, allowing the bridge to rotate across the Intracoastal Waterway when a boat needed to pass by. But it was phased out in 2021 in favor of a more modern corkscrew bridge — an equally cool feature in town. "Some of us call it the 'Hot Wheels' bridge," a local quipped on Facebook.

The coastal community sure makes for quite a looker with its beautiful water views, from its curving canals to the lapping waves of the sun-kissed Gulf. Aside from all the beach and bridge vistas, Sargent teems with outdoor adventures. There's a bevy of campsites propped right on the sand, and several wildlife refuges lie just a short drive away. As one visitor shared on Facebook, "Forget Disney, this is the best place on earth!"