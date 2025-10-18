New Mexico's Scenic Byway Is A Fall Favorite Ribbon Of Mountain Villages, Wild Rivers, And Delicious Eats

The name can say a lot about what special treats await on a particular scenic byway. Take the 10-state all-American Great River Road, an odyssey up the Mississippi that lives up to its moniker with an abundance of charming waterside towns and vintage riverboat excursions. Then there are the snow-topped summits of Mount Lassen and Shasta along the breathtaking Volcanic Legacy Scenic Byway in California. New Mexico, meanwhile, has a driving route with such a tantalizing title that it should have any dedicated road tripper reaching for the steering gloves — Welcome to the Enchanted Circle.

Looping a ring around the bald tops of Wheeler Peak — the highest mountain in the whole state, no less — the popular byway clocks up 84 miles in all. Its ends connect amid the enchanting UNESCO sites of Taos, offering access to a chain link of four separate state highways that breeze through prehistoric geological formations, artsy highland villages, and rivers teeming with fish. The route is undeniably jaw-dropping all year round, but hits a real zenith come the fall, when it lays claim to some of the finest color-changing woodlands in this corner of the USA.

Taos does have its own airport (the Taos Regional Airport), but it's a bijou landing pad that only really serves a few regional carriers. To hitch a mainstream commercial flight, hire some wheels, and head over to join the Enchanted Circle, you're better off driving the nigh on 2.5 hours up from the Albuquerque International Sunport. That has oodles of connections coming in from across the USA, plus a dedicated car rental center.