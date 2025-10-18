This Underrated Denver Suburb Boasts Antique Malls, Family-Friendly Parks, And A Walkable Downtown

The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge has a rich history as a former gold rush community. Dating back to the mid-1800s, miners would often make pit stops in the town before heading up to the mountains for a long day of working in the mining camps. Named after the rows upon rows of golden wheat stalks that blanketed the area, Wheat Ridge was later reborn as a farming hub, earning the moniker "Carnation City" for once having been the world's largest producer of the vibrant flowers.

Today, more than 30,000 people call this lovely nook of Colorado home, and it's easy to see why. With its bevy of family-friendly parks and its Instagrammable views of the surrounding plains and rugged mountains, Wheat Ridge boasts a little bit of everything there is to love about the Centennial State. This hidden gem, which lies just west of the capital city in Jefferson County, showcases a beautiful blend of small-town charm and urban delights, evidenced by Wheat Ridge's eclectic mix of antique shops and community-driven walkable downtown district. Put simply, the city may just be one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.

If you're flying in, Wheat Ridge is one of the closest 'burbs to Denver, so you'll only be about a 30-minute drive away from America's largest airport, a.k.a. Denver International Airport (DEN). There's an assortment of lodging options in town, including affordable roadside inns and big-name chains, such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, rated the best hotel in the area on Tripadvisor.