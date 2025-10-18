This Underrated Denver Suburb Boasts Antique Malls, Family-Friendly Parks, And A Walkable Downtown
The Denver suburb of Wheat Ridge has a rich history as a former gold rush community. Dating back to the mid-1800s, miners would often make pit stops in the town before heading up to the mountains for a long day of working in the mining camps. Named after the rows upon rows of golden wheat stalks that blanketed the area, Wheat Ridge was later reborn as a farming hub, earning the moniker "Carnation City" for once having been the world's largest producer of the vibrant flowers.
Today, more than 30,000 people call this lovely nook of Colorado home, and it's easy to see why. With its bevy of family-friendly parks and its Instagrammable views of the surrounding plains and rugged mountains, Wheat Ridge boasts a little bit of everything there is to love about the Centennial State. This hidden gem, which lies just west of the capital city in Jefferson County, showcases a beautiful blend of small-town charm and urban delights, evidenced by Wheat Ridge's eclectic mix of antique shops and community-driven walkable downtown district. Put simply, the city may just be one of the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado.
If you're flying in, Wheat Ridge is one of the closest 'burbs to Denver, so you'll only be about a 30-minute drive away from America's largest airport, a.k.a. Denver International Airport (DEN). There's an assortment of lodging options in town, including affordable roadside inns and big-name chains, such as the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, rated the best hotel in the area on Tripadvisor.
Hunt for antique finds in Wheat Ridge
Much like the small town of Aurora, Oregon, which is hailed as one of the best antiquing destinations in America, Wheat Ridge has loads of vintage goodies, too. Antiquing experts and novice collectors alike can hunt for rare finds at the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, conveniently perched right off of Interstate 70. A top-rated antique store on Tripadvisor, the establishment is one of six locations across America. The Wheat Ridge shop features a variety of vendors under one roof, akin to a sprawling flea market. Rummage through a treasure trove of millions of antiques and collectibles, from heirloom jewelry and other trinkets to vintage glassware and furniture.
Nearby, you'll find the co-op shop 44th Ave Antiques, also full of overflowing booths. A large selection of vintage items line the shelves of the Unique Treasures Antiques & Collectibles Store, which is just a few minutes down the street. Also located along the bustling 44th Avenue is The Book Stop, if you'd prefer to peruse old pages. The used book store has an impressive inventory of some 70,000 books. Whether you're in the mood for a goosebump-inducing horror story, a head-scratching whodunnit, or a heart-thudding romance novel, you're all but guaranteed to find just what you're looking for.
Take a stroll in Wheat Ridge
Take a relaxing stroll through Wheat Ridge's lively downtown district, known by locals as Ridge at 38. The area, which stretches along 38th Avenue for about a mile and a half between Wadsworth and Sheridan Boulevards, is your one-stop-shop for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Sample South American cuisine at the Little Brazil Restaurant, or bite into a slice at the Denver Pizza Company. If you'd prefer a refreshing brew, sip on house-made beer at the Colorado Plus Brew Pub and Taphouse, or grab an iced latte at The Bardo Coffee House.
Stop by the Green at 38th for an afternoon of fun. The public gathering space and park features a playground, art exhibit, outdoor lounging area, and a sweeping stage for live performances. There are plenty more family-friendly park settings around town — 21, to be exact. In addition to beautiful scenery and picnic areas, the Prospect, Anderson, Johnson, and Creekside Parks all offer direct access to the 24-mile Clear Creek Trail, which runs from the Denver metro area through Wheat Ridge and on to Golden.
Traipse around the banks of Crown Hill Lake at Crown Hill Park. The Kestrel Pond can be found in the northwest corner of the park. The wetlands serve as a wildlife sanctuary for local critters and migratory birds, making it an excellent spot for bird-watching. In addition to hiking and cycling, you can try your hand at panning for gold at the Arapahoe Bar Gold Panning Park just like prospectors once did during Colorado's gold rush.